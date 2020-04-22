New Virus Model Projects More Total Deaths, Longer Tragic Timeline for New York

What to Know New York's single-day death toll fell below 500 (481) for a second straight day Tuesday, but New Jersey posted its highest single-day toll yet

Gov. Andrew Cuomo met with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., Tuesday to establish a better federal-state partnership on testing, which governors and national health experts say is critical to reopening

More than 21,000 lives have been lost to coronavirus in the tri-state area to date; 360,000-plus people have been infected -- and those are just the ones we know about

One of the nation's most widely watched virus projection models, the one relied upon by infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and often cited by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has revised its local death projections upward for the second time in a week.

More people will die in the tri-state area, and the country, than previously thought before the pandemic ebbs -- and the fatalities won't level off for a longer period of time, according to the Gates Foundation-backed IHME model.

In an updated model posted Tuesday night, IHME projected New York's ultimate death toll to be 64 percent higher than it modeled just a week ago -- driven, in part, by a new effort to count New York City's "probable" deaths on top of the state's confirmed cases.

Last week, it projected New York would see more than 14,000 total fatalities by early-to-mid May. Now it says the Empire State could see up to 23,741 deaths through May 22.

The IHME model now assumes New York will have a triple-digit death toll every day through May 4, and a double-digit toll daily through May 13. As of Tuesday, the state had 14,828 fatalities.

The model also registered higher fatality projections for New Jersey and Connecticut, at 7,116 and 2,884, respectively. Their timelines now extend later as well, to May 20 and May 30. Nationally, projected fatalities increased slightly.

According to IHME's website, it primarily relies on data aggregated by Johns Hopkins, which has been the most commonly cited source for real-time numbers, down to a county level, on total cases and deaths globally and nationally. It uses data from New York City's health department and data compiled by the New York Times to calculate the "probable" death count for the city.

Notably, the model also revised its projected dates after which states could begin to relax social distancing restrictions. Presuming strong containment strategies remain in place, including testing, contact tracing, isolation and crowd limitations, IHME now says New York and New Jersey could begin to ease social distancing -- paving the way to reopen nonessential business -- after May 27. In its previous model run, IHME projected that date to be June 1. (While it moved up that timeline for New York and New Jersey, it pushed it back for Connecticut, from June 1 to June 7.)

The three states to date have reported more than 21,000 deaths related to COVID-19. In New York, the recent daily tolls have been lower than in previous weeks. New Jersey reported its highest single-day death toll Tuesday (379), but Gov. Phil Murphy has said Tuesday numbers may at times reflect a delay in weekend reporting.

Death is a lagging indicator, meaning the toll may very well continue to rise even as other key indicators, like total hospitalizations, net intubations and new hospitalizations, decline. There were 1,308 new virus patients hospitalized in New York on Monday, which further solidifies a downward turn. Four days ago that metric was averaging 2,000 or higher.

That's good news, Cuomo said, noting, "Our definition of good has changed here."

New Jersey and Connecticut, with 4,753 and 1,423 virus deaths as of their last reports, have also seen some positive movement on key metrics. Murphy has cited a decline in the number of new hospitalizations, which he attributes to a slowing infection rate. He also says the number of patients in critical or intensive care has stabilized, which has protected the state's ventilator supply.

Murphy says he wants to see those numbers decrease, but that they're not increasing at the moment is an encouraging sign.

LOOK: We’re seeing decreases in the number of new daily hospitalizations.



This ties, almost directly, with the fact that we’re slowing the rate of spread.



The fewer people who test positive, the fewer people who need to go to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/WbFWveLPzR — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 21, 2020

Right now, though, it's difficult to imagine any of these three hard-hit states relaxing restrictions in a meaningful way by May 27, as the IHME suggests they could do. Thousands of new cases are still being reported every day -- the tri-state area has seen more than 364,000 COVID-19 cases to date (251,690 in New York, 92,387 in New Jersey, 20,360 in Connecticut). That's nearly half of the more than 809,000 cases reported in the United States, by NBC News estimates.

New York City is uniquely impacted, impaired by the density that makes it one of the world's most vibrant places. The five boroughs have reported nearly 140,000 virus cases to date, with at least 10,657 deaths, by the state's reckoning. The city health department reports another 4,865 probable lives lost to COVID-19, which, if added to the state count, would bring NYC's ultimate toll closer to 16,000.

The stark numbers have New Yorkers, tens of thousands of whom have lost their jobs amid this crisis, torn between their desire to get back to normal and their fear about what could happen if the city tries to do that too quickly. Mayor Bill de Blasio has said repeatedly New York City's reopening will be incremental, mindful of the excruciating blow a viral resurgence would deal to its people.

"The density is what created this issue. NYC is one of the more dense places on the globe, that's why you can't compare any other place to it," Cuomo said Tuesday. "People are going to be very wary before they walk into a Broadway theater or onto a crowded subway car."

Cuomo, in partnership with the other states, has extended New York's shutdown through at least May 15. Murphy said his public schools would remain closed at least through that time, in line with the regional approach to reopening, but indicated Tuesday the closures could go on longer.

"We are not going to open our schools back up until we are convinced by scientists and medical professionals that doing so would be safe for students and staff – and their families," Murphy said. "I will not rush this. I cannot."

Reopening strategies will vary by state and by region. Look at New York -- the upstate curve has been far different from the one downstate, Cuomo says. While components of reopening may slightly differ, they will be part of a multi-state strategy. Without uniform standards, it would be challenging if not impossible to protect the progress individual states and even counties have made in beating back the virus. Ultimately, all three tri-state governors, as well as the nation's top experts, say a robust testing infrastructure is critical to economic revitalization.

They need a fuller picture of where we are to determine the optimal path forward. States have worked to maximize testing capacity to the best of their abilities, their governors say, and Cuomo went to Washington, D.C., Tuesday with the aim of establishing the federal-state partnership local governments say is necessary to bring their testing regimes to scale.

Gov. Cuomo Goes to Washington

Ongoing testing, surveillance, mitigation and contact tracing will be key components of any plan going forward and will to varying degrees remain in place even after a semblance of normalcy returns to the devastated region.

Cuomo met with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, primarily to discuss testing, which has been a key point of the governor's criticism of the commander-in-chief. Both described the conversation as a productive one.

Essentially, Cuomo and Trump agreed on roles that states and the federal government can play in testing. While each state will be responsible for the actual testing in labs — including tests for COVID-19 antibodies — as well as tracing virus cases, the feds will maintain testing kit supply chains.

Cuomo said he wants to work with the federal government to achieve his "very aggressive goal" of doubling the state's current daily infection and antibody testing capacity — from 20,000 per day to 40,000 — which he said will take at least "several weeks" to accomplish. The governor also wants private testing to increase tenfold.

The two also discussed the need for states to get billions in federal aid. As Vice Chair of the Republican-led National Governors Association, Cuomo has led bipartisan efforts to try to secure that -- and has thus far come up empty.

The $484 billion interim relief package the Senate agreed upon Tuesday didn't account for the astounding revenue shortfalls and virus-related expenditures impacting states. Cuomo said Trump is open to funneling more direct aid to states in the next piece of legislation, though it's not clear when that might be.