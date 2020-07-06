NYC Enters Phase III Minus Indoor Dining as New Possible Virus Mutation, Travel Fuel Fresh Fear

What to Know New York City enters Phase III on Monday, reopening personal care services such as nail salons and tattoo palors but not indoor dining. Dog runs in NYC, along with basketball and tennis courts, also return

Both NYC and NJ made the decision to postpone indoor dining indefinitely last week as bar- and restaurant-linked COVID cases surge across the U.S.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, warned the coronavirus may have mutated in a way that allows the pathogen to spread more easily, which intensified fears ahead of July 4 celebrations

Nail salons and spas, along with massage and tattoo parlors and other personal care businesses reopen in New York City for the first time in nearly four months Monday as the five boroughs enter Phase III of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's reopening plan. Indoor dining, which the rest of the state resumed when it took that step, remains off the table for now amid heightened concerns about enclosed spaces.

Both New York City and New Jersey made the decision last week to postpone indoor dining indefinitely, citing soaring U.S. virus rates tied to bars and restaurants and citizens' slipping compliance with distancing and face coverings.

No new timetable for indoor dining has been set. The rest of New York has already resumed indoor dining and is permitted to continue it, Cuomo said last week, noting that the issues that fueled his decision to shelve it in the city are primarily city-specific problems. That marked the first time he diverged from a statewide reopening standard since the pandemic hit -- and it came at a time more than half of U.S. states, many with looser reopenings, battle COVID anew.

America has been smashing its new daily COVID case records on a regular basis for at least a full week. It dipped under 50,000 new COVID cases Sunday for the first time in four days, according to Johns Hopkins, but health officials remain extremely concerned.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

In New York, photos and videos of people without face coverings partying in large groups that surfaced on social media over the weekend drew swift rebuke from officials in the city and on Long Island. On Fire Island, a commercial district official said a man who wrote on social media that he had COVID-19 symptoms two weeks before attending parties, is no longer welcomed at restaurants there.

The former epicenter of the national crisis, New York City has clung to a low infection rate even as the virus consumes much of the country with fresh ferocity. It has a seven-day rolling positive daily COVID test average of just 1 percent, mirroring the rest of the state, a far cry from the 59 percent positive rate it saw in April. Even Queens and Brooklyn, the country's two deadliest COVID counties, have consistently maintained spot positivity rates below 1.5 percent.

Health officials worry after more than a dozen cases confirmed in Hoboken were from people who recently traveled outside of the state. Brian Thompson reports.

Meanwhile, the Mid-Hudson and Long Island regions are expected to enter Phase IV, the last of the governor's reopening states, in the coming days, leaving New York City once again in a phase alone. Phase IV opens low-risk indoor and outdoor venues like museums, but not malls, gyms or movie theaters.

New Jersey, which just a week ago had been poised to soon set a date for its entry into the third and final stage of Gov. Phil Murphy's reopening plan, also takes new steps Monday as its indoor dining options remain in limbo. New Jersey Transit returns to full service, while summer camps can reopen. Socially distant outdoor graduation ceremonies of up to 500 people can also resume.

The spike in coronavirus infections across the country has prompted renewed caution from tri-state leaders, who are reevaluating their reopening strategies as a growing number of U.S. states roll back or pause theirs entirely.

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut implemented a 14-day quarantine for travelers coming to the tri-state from viral hotspots, but travel may already be having an impact. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday his state was seeing a slight uptick in cases from out-of-state travel, including among New Jerseyans who recently returned from a wedding in Myrtle Beach. Murphy said officials are running down other travel-related cases as well.

The city of Hoboken is separately investigating a two-day spike of cases involving 13 people who all had recently traveled to states experiencing high infection rates, while Cuomo's office is investigating whether a student from Florida may have infected people who attended a Westchester graduation.

Florida, which has reported more than 10,000 new cases for four straight days and hit a new high of 11,458 new cases Saturday, nearly tying New York's high of 11,571 from April, is among the 16 states on the tri-state quarantine list. That list applies to states where the rolling seven-day positive test percentages or number of cases per population exceed certain thresholds.

The other states currently on that list are Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.