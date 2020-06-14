‘Not Kidding:’ Cuomo Threatens to Reverse Local Reopenings as Thousands Violate Rules

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a handful of New York City leaders aired frustrations after overwhelming reports of social distancing violations

More than 25,000 complaints have been made against businesses across the state, mostly in Manhattan and the Hamptons. Cuomo warned he could roll back local reopenings if regions don't follow the law

New York reported 23 new deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday; it was the lowest single day report since mid-March

New Yorkers be warned, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is looking for people defying social distancing guidelines and businesses in violation of the state's reopening process.

More than 25,000 complaints were made against businesses across the state, the governor revealed Sunday. The majority of the complaints, he said, were made of businesses in Manhattan and the Hamptons.

Enforcement will be stepped up, Cuomo warned. Bars and restaurants that violate the state's laws could lose their liquor license. Patrons with open containers in the street could be fined.

If local governments do not monitor and enforce compliance, Cuomo says the state could roll back reopening protocols in regions that fail to follow the law.

“We are not kidding around with this. You’re talking about jeopardizing people’s lives,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing Sunday.

The warning came a day after the Democratic governor reacted sternly to a short Twitter video from Manhattan of young people enjoying a warm day packed tightly on a city street, many without masks. Crowds were spotted outside restaurants and bars from the Upper East Side to the West Village.

"It's disrespectful to healthcare workers and essential workers who sacrificed themselves and some of whom died," Cuomo said. "Show a modicum of respect and wear a mask."

St. Marks caught heat after images of large crowds gathered outside spread across social media. Elected leaders walked through crowded neighborhoods Saturday to hand out masks and push social distancing compliance of New Yorkers.

Last night at St. Mark’s, I was joined by @HarveyforNY, @CMCarlinaRivera, @ArielPalitz, CB3 Mgr Susan Stetzer, @JBlascoNYC, Zach Duffy @bradhoylman’s office to remind NYers that we are still in Phase 1 & to continue social distancing. Thx to NYPD for handing out masks as well. pic.twitter.com/gVqvr49mny — Gale A. Brewer (@galeabrewer) June 14, 2020

"We have lost tens of thousands of people in New York City and New York State. Just because you heard we crushed the curve - doesn't mean it's over," said New York City Councilmember Carlina Rivera.

New York officials are trying to avoid the fate of states seeing a surge in new cases after reopening. New York's coronavirus-related hospitalizations are declining and Cuomo reported just 23 new daily deaths Sunday, the lowest one-day coronavirus death toll since the early days of the crisis.

New York is loosening restrictions slowly, often phased in by region. In the latest move, Cuomo said Sunday that “low-risk” youth sports like baseball, softball, field hockey and gymnastics can begin on July 6 in regions in Phase III of reopening. There can be two spectators per child.

But Cuomo warned the ongoing re-openings could be “rolled back” in areas where police fail to enforce social distancing and other pandemic-related rules.

“Before I reverse a statewide position, I’ll tell you what I’m going to do,” he said. “I’m going to reverse it in those areas that are not in compliance with the rules.”

Cuomo said police should take action against individuals who violate open container laws and warned that restaurants and bars that violate the rules are at risk of losing their liquor licenses.

New York City officials have said they're taking aggressive steps to enforce restrictions, including handing out free masks at city parks and encouraging people to disperse, not crowd on sidewalks, after making purchases.

Mayor Bill de Blasio canceled his entire Monday schedule shortly before his briefing was set to begin; his office said he was feeling under the weather.

The night before, though, a City Hall spokesperson challenged Cuomo's assertions, saying these "businesses are allowed to be open per the governor’s guidelines and we don’t believe imprisoning people or taking away their livelihood is the answer.”

The mayor has outlined a preliminary plan to help provide restaurants more temporary space for outdoor dining, which resumes in Phase II. De Blasio has said New York City could be ready for Phase II by early July. He's expected to release additional guidance on al fresco later this week, a spokeswoman said.

On Long Island, Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone said in his briefing Sunday that he had not heard of compliance issues in the Hamptons or elsewhere in the county, but that he would follow up with local police.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here