NY Camps, NJ Malls Reopen as Global COVID Deaths Top 500k; Cuomo Probes New Cluster

What to Know New York's day camps reopen for business Monday, while shopping malls in New Jersey open for the first time since March, with restrictions

The tri-state is easing more restrictions as the pandemic accelerates in other parts of the U.S.; some states have paused their reopenings entirely

A tri-state quarantine order is in effect for travelers from viral hotspots; Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also signed an executive order making New Yorkers who voluntarily travel to those places ineligible for paid sick leave

New York day camps and New Jersey's indoor shopping malls return Monday with restrictions, the latest reopenings for the nation's two hardest-hit COVID states as they fight to maintain their progress amid COVID surges worldwide.

A trip to the local mall won't be the typical one -- with capacity restrictions, modified hours and all common areas, including food courts, sealed off -- but it'll be the first chance for shoppers to make it since mid-March. New York malls remain closed. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has yet to give a timeline for their reopening.

The Empire State's day camps are equally subject to COVID-related restrictions, but no doubt parents across New York are breathing a sigh of relief as they get a first opportunity to send their children to day-long activity programs this summer.

Kids won't be allowed to camp overnight; they won't take field trips and all activities will take place outdoors. If it rains, camps may be canceled for the day, according to the American Camp Association of New York and New Jersey. Temperature checks will be required, and schedules may be altered as well. Parents should check with their specific camps for details.

Camps and malls kick off a week of major reopenings in the tri-state area. Indoor dining, casinos, boardwalk rides and amusement parks return to New Jersey later this week; capacity is restricted to just 25 percent in some of those cases. New York City dwellers will finally be able to go in the ocean beyond their ankles when the five boroughs' 14 miles of public beaches open for swimming Wednesday, bringing much-needed relief as temps hit their warmest levels yet.

The city is now in Phase II of Cuomo's four-phase reopening plan and looks to make the move into Phase III, reopening indoor dining and personal care services, along with more outdoor recreation facilities, in exactly one week.

It's a swing across the pendulum for the former epicenter of the national COVID crisis, which has seen hospitalizations plunge to months-long lows in the last week. On Sunday, Cuomo said New York's confirmed daily virus deaths had fallen to five, the lowest single-day toll in well more than three months.

At the height of New York's curve, the state was losing nearly 800 people a day.

Vipe President Mike Pence on Sunday urged people to wear masks when unable to practice social distancing. Meanwhile, the world has surpassed two sobering coronavirus milestones -- 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10 million confirmed cases. About 1 in 4 of those deaths – more than 125,000 – have been reported in the U.S. NBC New York's Adam Harding reports.

Amid hard-earned progress locally, much of the nation is battling COVID anew -- with Florida among the states shattering its new daily COVID case records on a regular basis. Texas became the first to pause its reopening process entirely.

Cuomo argues loose reopenings fueled by the federal government's overwhelming drive to reboot the national economy are to blame for the surges. Texas and Florida are two of eight states subject to the tri-state's new quarantine rule, which asks travelers from viral hotspots to self-isolate for 14 days. The other restricted states are Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, Utah and the Carolinas.

“We are one country and people travel,” Cuomo said. “I’m afraid the infection rate in the other states will come back to New York and raise that rate again.”

His office is now investigating whether a student who traveled to Florida before attending an outdoor graduation ceremony in Westchester County may have sparked a new outbreak there. Westchester was also home to the state's first virus cluster and the first to see a COVID containment zone as infections spread.

Cuomo doesn't want to reward New Yorkers who travel to hotspots either, given the added risk they could bring back home. He signed an executive order making New Yorkers ineligible for paid sick leave if they voluntarily travel to those states.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the State Department of Health is investigating a possible outbreak tied to a high school graduation ceremony in Westchester County. Adam Harding reports.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. has hit an all-time high. It now has more than 2.5 million confirmed infections and some 125,000 deaths, accounting to Johns Hopkins, though the CDC said last week the true number of cases is likely up to 10 times higher than the official count. New York alone accounts for nearly 20 percent of each of those tolls.

Globally, the outlook has also worsened in recent days. Worldwide virus deaths topped 500,000 over the weekend, according to Johns Hopkins, while the World Health Organization said confirmed COVID cases topped a 10 million milestone.