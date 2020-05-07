New York Deaths Suddenly Spike by Nearly 1,000 Amid Apparent Change in Reporting

What to Know More than 31,800 people in the tri-state have died because of COVID-19, though officials acknowledge the real toll is likely higher; other indicators like infection rate and daily hospitalizations continue to slowly decline

Some parts of the country have been aggressive in their pushes to reopen; infection rates are spiking outside the New York area, experts say

To date, the United States has reported nearly 75,000 virus deaths and more than 1.2 million infections

New York reported an unexpected increase of nearly 1,000 deaths as a result of COVID-19 late Wednesday, a jarring, unexplained spike that may reflect a change in how the state counts fatalities rather than a sudden surge.

The state normally updates its COVID-19 tracker by early afternoon each day. Wednesday's update did not come until after 8 p.m., when it listed the virus death toll as 20,597, a jump of 952 since its prior daily update. The 952 "new" deaths were more than four times higher than the 232 daily fatalities Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at his daily coronavirus briefing earlier in the day.

It was not immediately clear why the numbers rose dramatically over the course of the day, but it may be that the state tweaked its reporting policy to include some people who likely died of the virus but never had a laboratory test confirming they were positive. The state tracker reports out nursing home and adult care deaths separately; the nursing home data posted Wednesday was a new chart that included presumed deaths at nursing homes through May 5.

The state's overall fatality data does not include a separate count of presumed deaths, so it's not clear which data sets are tallied into the ultimate 20,597 number. Cuomo will likely be questioned about the data at his daily briefing on Thursday.

New York City has been counting probable virus deaths -- cases where death certificates list COVID-19 or an equivalent as the cause -- for weeks now, in accordance with CDC guidelines. As of Wednesday, it had reported 5,359 of those in addition to nearly 14,000 "confirmed" virus deaths.

Ultimately, it's a difficult metric to chart with any true sense of certainty. Across the board, experts agree the number of reported deaths are likely much lower than the actual toll. They also agree the number of actual infections is likely staggeringly higher than the number of those reported by individual states.

In New York, Cuomo focuses on the data at hand and analyzing trends. The infection rate has been more critical for his purposes than the reported number of infections. And that, the data shows, has slowed -- from a point where each infected New Yorker was sickening at least another infected New Yorker, which the governor says defines an "outbreak," to a 0.7 ratio in the last week.

As the state's infection rate slows, the governor is shifting his attention to new cases coming into hospitals in an effort to refine the state's containment strategy. Initial findings suggest most new cases are older people of color who have been sitting in their New York City homes -- and are still getting sick.

That an overwhelming majority of new hospital admissions are people admitted from home who have not been traveling is cause for concern, the governor said, and a glaring reminder of how crucial it is to take personal safety precautions.

“It reinforces what we’ve been saying, which is much of this comes down to what you do to protect yourself,” Cuomo said Wednesday. “Everything is closed down, the government has done everything it could ... now it’s up to you."

In New York City, the three metrics Mayor Bill de Blasio emphasizes publicly each day have shown consistent progress. But while the overall progress has been consistent on those markers -- number of new hospitalizations, current ICU admissions and percent of people testing positive -- it rarely sustains across all three for consecutive days. That's what it's going to take to begin to move to the next phase of the crisis, officials say.

"Both the city and the state are on the other side of the curve, we have been for a while," Cuomo told MSNBC late Wednesday. "We want to see how far it goes down. The number of deaths is still terribly high ... but all the arrows are pointed in the right direction."

New Jersey has lagged New York a bit on the downward curve. Gov. Phil Murphy added more than 300 names Wednesday to his state's death toll, which stands at 8,549. Still, he also says his state's infection rate is slowing, along with daily hospitalizations. Connecticut, which has been the least-impacted of the three tri-states, has lost 2,718. Of the three governors, Ned Lamont has outlined the most aggressive reopening plan, with a number of industries, including personal care services, slated to resume with restrictions in the next two weeks.

Infections Spike Outside New York as Desperate States Rush to Reopen

In the United States, with about half of the states easing their shutdowns to get their economies restarted and cellphone data showing that people are becoming restless and increasingly leaving home, public health authorities are worried. Outside the tri-state area, infection rates are already spiking.

“It’s clear to me that we are in a critical moment of this fight. We risk complacency and accepting the preventable deaths of 2,000 Americans each day," epidemiologist Caitlin Rivers, a professor at Johns Hopkins, told a House subcommittee in Washington.

Having been "through hell" and back over the last 60-plus days, Cuomo is adamant that New York will not rush its reopening. In New Jersey, Murphy is on the same page. Yes, the trend lines are clearly going down, the governors say. That shouldn't fool anyone into thinking the numbers themselves -- the daily deaths, the number of new hospitalizations -- aren't still far too high.

"How many people are we willing to lose to open the economy in a rushed way? 100,000? 200,000? What's the number of lives? No one wants to talk about it that way," Cuomo asked, rhetorically. "In New York, my point is any human life is priceless and I am not going to put a price on it. And I don't think we have to sacrifice human life to reopen. Just do it intelligently, and do it on the data."

Infections have been confirmed in nearly 490,000 people locally -- 323,978 in New York, 131,890 in New Jersey and 30,995 in Connecticut -- though the actual number sickened could be up to 10 times that. Nationally, more than 1.2 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Nearly 75,000 have died.

Worldwide the virus has infected more than 3.6 million people and killed over a quarter-million, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally, which experts agree understates the dimensions of the pandemic because of limited testing, differences in counting the dead and concealment by some governments.