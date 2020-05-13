NY Nears Reopening on Brink of Another Grim Milestone, as Pandemic’s Tragic Scope Weighs

What to Know More than 34,000 people in the tri-state area have died because of COVID-19, though officials admit the real toll is likely higher; other indicators like infection rate and total hospitalizations continue a slow decline

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "PAUSE" order expires Friday; three regions meet his criteria to begin reopening. Mayor de Blasio doesn't expect non-essential business to reopen in NYC city before June

New Jersey's shutdown order is also set to expire on May 15; Gov. Phil Murphy says he hopes to have some "hard dates" later this week, but shared new data he says shows NJ is now the most impacted state

New York City is expected to pass a grim milestone of 20,000 deaths within the next 48 hours, nearly a quarter of the lives the virus has claimed in America -- as the tragic scope of the pandemic may never fully be understood.

With two days left before Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "PAUSE" order lifts in New York, and two days before New Jersey's shutdown is set to expire, people are tentatively allowing themselves to think about a post-crisis world. They're remembering their summers on beaches, the smiling family photos in pools, the happy hour grins with co-workers and friends splattered on social media.

At the same time, other, far more nightmarish images have been seared in our collective minds over the last two months: Makeshift morgues erected outside New York City's hospitals. Refrigerated U-Haul trucks outside funeral homes. Nurses' faces imprinted with mask bands long after they take them off. A last look at loved ones through a virtual lens, a stranger holding their hands until they pass away.

Across the tri-state area, flags have been ordered flown at half-staff indefinitely -- a somber tribute to the lives the virus has taken and the ones it will take.

In the last two months, New York state has confirmed 21,835 virus deaths. It has averaged roughly 358 deaths a day since reporting its first on March 14, though the daily tolls this week have fallen below 200. New York City reports another 5,136 probable virus deaths on top of the 14,800 confirmed by the state; combined, those tallies bring the city's tragic toll to 19,936.

Even that may not fully capture the scope of the pandemic's tragedy in New York City. A new CDC reports finds 5,293 additional "excess" New York City fatalities not categorized as confirmed or probable COVID-19, but still possibly in some way attributable to it.

The agency's report highlights the jarring sense of uncertainty that has millions of New Yorkers as fearful as they are eager to resume more normal daily lives. This virus has proven mysteriously adaptable, stumping even the globe's top scientists and health experts. To some degree, Cuomo says that uncertainty has slowed progress. There's so much we don't know, he says.

Asymptomatic people can transmit it. Antibody immunity is not proven. The virus may not largely spare children, as was previously believed. Instead, it may manifest in a far more inconspicuous and potentially deadly way. About 100 cases of a new pediatric inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19 have been identified in New York. Most of the cases involve children younger than 9; at least three kids have died, two more deaths are under investigation.

But LOOK at the numbers of #COVID19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths for every 100,000 New Jerseyans.



We can make a strong case that no state is currently as impacted as ours.



There are still thousands in our hospitals. More will die. We know this. We cannot forget this. pic.twitter.com/5ar1JTvCjd — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 12, 2020

For months, New York has been America's hardest-hit state, losing one person every few minutes to the virus. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that sobering trends indicate his state may now be the most impacted, reporting more new deaths and cases per 100,000 residents than anywhere in the country. New Jersey has lost 9,508 people to the virus, more than it has lost to all of its wars combined. Connecticut's toll stands at 3,041 as of last report.

As other states begin to reopen -- some to a degree that defies guidelines from top health experts, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's premier infectious disease specialist, warned Capitol Hill Tuesday such actions may cause avoidable "suffering and death." Not only do those states risk losing their own people, they risk triggering an outbreak that could spiral out of control -- and spin elsewhere.

Painfully aware of the sacrifice it has taken to emerge on the other side of the crisis' apex, and equally conscious of the mounting, catastrophic costs of the pandemic, tri-state leaders say their reopenings will be driven by science.

The governors have unveiled clearly defined, data-driven plans to get their states back on track -- and regionally coordinated programs that tap their collective power to best protect them going forward.

Right now, three of New York's 10 regions -- Mohawk Valley, the Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes -- meet all seven metrics required to enter Phase I of reopening on Friday. The Central New York, North Country and Capital regions have checked six of the seven boxes, though Cuomo noted Tuesday the latter had lost some ground on the hospital capacity metric in the prior 24 hours -- a sign of how vulnerable regions are to even minor setbacks at any given time.

Region by Region Status

Murphy said he hoped to share some "hard dates" on New Jersey's timeline later this week, but he added, "don't hold us to it," suggesting his state may not be ready to begin its comeback when his shutdown directive expires Friday. On Monday, he outlined core components of the road back -- including a nearly five-fold ramp up in testing by June and a robust contact tracing program supported by a centralized data-sharing platform. Certain business sectors in Connecticut, meanwhile, are poised to resume May 20 under Lamont's guidelines.

Simon Property Group, the nation's biggest mall owner, says it plans to reopen half of its national retail outlets by June. Nearly a dozen in the tri-state area, mainly New York, could see limited reopenings in the coming weeks. It's one thing to reopen. Getting people to walk in the door in these uncertain times is another challenge entirely.

More than a half-million infections have been confirmed in the tri-state area, though the virus has likely sickened far more who never were tested. New York state has reported 338,485 virus cases to date. New Jersey and Connecticut respectively had 140,743 and 33,765 cases as of their governors' last reports.

New York City alone has reported nearly 190,000 cases. But with nearly 1 in 5 New York City residents testing positive for virus antibodies in a limited state survey, the actual number infected at some point likely topped 1.6 million -- at least.

Nationally, the virus has killed more than 83,000 people and infected nearly 1.4 million.