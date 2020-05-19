New York, New Jersey Ease More Restrictions as Govs Warn: ‘Don’t Let Down Your Guard’

What to Know A sixth New York region will meet Gov. Andrew Cuomo's criteria to reopen Tuesday, while another isn't far behind; Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday he thinks NYC will meet Cuomo's 7 metrics in June

New Jersey batting cages, tennis courts, golf ranges, community gardens and more outdoor activities reopen Friday; Connecticut will allow al fresco dining in just a few days

Nationally, confirmed virus cases topped 1.5 million Monday, with more than 536,000 of them in the tri-state area. The region accounts for almost half of America's 90,000-plus confirmed COVID deaths

More than half of New York's 10 regions have started their reopening process as of Tuesday, while New Jersey now has a multi-stage roadmap for getting back on track. Some restrictions have eased, clearing the way for "normal" tri-state activities like beachgoing and dining out to resume in the coming months.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Phil Murphy have championed their people's progress in flattening the curve as they announce new milestones in the war against coronavirus daily.

More restrictions will relax as health indicators and the states' abilities to safeguard public health improve, they say. They could be reinstated if health metrics deteriorate or people stop complying with proven mitigation measures.

In other words: Don't let your guard down.

Social distancing and face coverings aren't going away anytime soon. Neither is remote work, where possible. These safety precautions will be entrenched in the "new normal" even as the daily number of new virus cases falls lower and lower.

"COVID-19 has changed everything. After 9/11, new security measures were put into place that we were not accustomed to," Murphy said Monday as he detailed his state's path forward. " Those practices are now part of our routines. The aftermath of COVID-19 will be similar."

Still, the economic gears are beginning to churn. Western New York was expected to finish training and deploy its contract tracing army by Tuesday, its last roadblock to reopening. Five other regions -- Mohawk Valley, Central New York, North Country, Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes -- began their process last week. The Capital Region could qualify in the coming days.

While New York City is the furthest region from reopening, Mayor Bill de Blasio says he expects it to hit all Cuomo's seven benchmarks at some point in June. In the meantime, those who live in the five boroughs are watching more open up around them each day. (Here's a list of what's opening in the tri-state.)

"Basic dynamics we have now are gonna hold," de Blasio said when pressed about his decision to keep city beaches closed as state-run beaches across the region open for Memorial Day. "We are not doing this. It's not beach season. This is a pandemic. First half of June (will be) the first opportunity to relax anything."

It takes patience and discipline, he and the governors acknowledge. But it's that same discipline that helped their states move past the peak of the crisis. And it's that commitment that will help keep them from triggering a COVID resurgence as they move through the various phases of reopening.

Region by Region Status

New Jersey is in Stage 1, the initial phase of relaxing restrictions, Murphy said Monday. The New York regions that have opened are also in their first phase.

The second phase, in both states, may include expanded retail, al fresco dining with limited capacity and the return of more professional services. While Murphy says his Stage 2 may include reopening museums and libraries, Cuomo has slated the arts and entertainment sections for New York's final reopening phase.

Also part of that phase: Education. The hope is still that schools will be able to reopen in the fall, New York and New Jersey governors say. At the same time, they're looking at ways to reimagine learning outside the classroom and within it.

"It's not just about reopening," Cuomo said Monday. "Life is never about I want to get back to where I was. We want to go forward. We want to advance."

Above all, no one wants to slide backward. Remember how quickly COVID overtook New York. Cuomo recently offered an example:

In March, 61 people went to choir practice. One had COVID symptoms. Soon, 53 people were sick. Three were hospitalized. Two died.

Barely 10 weeks later, New York state has confirmed 22,729 virus deaths. Cuomo added 106 names to the toll Monday, the lowest single-day number since March. "Just" another hundred deaths seems like progress given a devastating stretch in April that took nearly 800 New York lives a day. It's still a staggering number.

More than two-thirds of those fatalities are in the five boroughs, which, with the city's 4,823 probable virus deaths, have seen their toll climb above 20,000. Even that may not fully capture the scope of the tragedy, the CDC says.

New Jersey had lost 10,435 people as of Monday, while Connecticut has reported nearly 3,500 deaths. Nationally, the grim toll has topped 91,000, according to NBC News, and researchers say it could top 112,000 by early June.

Experts say the crisis won't "really" be over without a vaccine. Optimism on that front came Monday when a widely watched U.S.-backed human clinical trial showed positive early results. All 45 subjects developed antibodies. A final testing phase is expected to begin in July.