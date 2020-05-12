New York Readies to Open Amid Deep Uncertainty; Fauci to Issue Dire Public Warning

What to Know Nearly 34,000 people in the tri-state area have died because of COVID-19, though officials admit the real toll is likely higher; other indicators like infection rate and total hospitalizations continue a slow decline

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "PAUSE" order expires Friday; three regions meet his criteria to begin reopening. Mayor de Blasio doesn't expect non-essential business to reopen in NYC city before June

New Jersey's shutdown order is also set to expire on May 15; Gov. Phil Murphy says he hopes to have some "hard dates" to share on reopening later this week

The nation's top infectious disease expert is expected to issue a stark public warning Tuesday that reopening too early will cause "needless suffering and death," as three regions in New York eye the start of their economic reboots when Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "PAUSE" lifts on Friday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, currently quarantined after contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, will testify remotely before a Senate committee Tuesday on the risks states face in reopening without the data to back it up. Georgia, for example, saw infection rates spike by double-digit percentages when it opened its doors to a degree that top health experts warned could be inflammatory.

In New York, Cuomo says, "We'll open when we're ready to open." Some regions are ready to go, he says. New Jersey's shutdown order expires May 15 as well. Gov. Phil Murphy said he hopes to have some "hard dates" to share on the reopening timeline this week but added "don't hold us to it," indicating his state may not be ready to begin its reopening when his directive expires.

The Mohawk Valley, the Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes regions will be the first New York regions to open their doors, meeting all seven metrics Cuomo requires they achieve before moving forward. The Central New York and North County regions have a chance to meet the goals, all tied in some way to infection rate and capacity (hospitals, testing, contact tracing and isolation) by Friday.

New York City is about halfway there, by Cuomo's standards. While achieving key milestones on testing, total hospitalizations and hospital deaths, the five boroughs are still seeing too many new daily hospitalizations. Just 55 people were newly admitted to hospitals in the last daily report, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. But the metrics is based on a three-day rolling average, and while New York City has seen a number of good days recently, it has to string more together.

The city also needs to make more hospital and ICU beds available. Currently more than 70 percent of those are in use. Cuomo says at least 30 percent of each need to stay open to ensure the system can handle any viral resurgence that may emerge as regions take their first steps.

Regions must also see a decline in the three-day rolling average of hospital deaths over a 14-day period. New York City has met that, Cuomo said. That may be the simplest fatality metric, but the death rate is far more complicated.

Region by Region Status

New York City is on the brink of a grim 20,000-death milestone. It counts 5,128 probable virus deaths -- cases where death certificates list COVID-19 or an equivalent as a cause despite no diagnostic test -- along with the 14,693 confirmed by the state. The city made the move to include probable fatalities in its death toll weeks ago in accordance with CDC guidelines that recognize many people die at home without ever being tested for the virus.

That, de Blasio had said, was the only explanation for a nearly 400 percent spike in "cardiac arrest" home deaths between March 20 and April 5, as New York City approached the peak of the crisis, over the same time period last year.

Even that may not fully capture the scope of the pandemic's tragedy in New York City. A new CDC reports finds 5,293 additional "excess" New York City deaths not confirmed as COVID-19 or even probably related to the virus that may still be in some way attributed to it.

Those 5,293 deaths account for 22 percent of the overall 24,172 "excess" deaths -- the ones above typical baseline -- the city saw between mid-March and May 2, the CDC said.

The agency's report highlights the jarring sense of uncertainty that has millions of New Yorkers as fearful as they are eager to resume more normal daily lives. As people tentatively begin to open their minds to post-crisis possibility, new disturbing information on this mysteriously adaptable virus that gives pause.

For example, asymptomatic people can transmit it. Antibody immunity is not proven. The virus may not largely spare children, as was previously believed. Instead, it may manifest in a far more inconspicuous and potentially deadly way. Nearly 100 cases of a new pediatric inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19 have been identified in New York. Up to five children have died.

As of Monday, New York state had confirmed 21,640 virus deaths, just four of those children nine or younger. New Jersey has confirmed 9,310 COVID-19 deaths, losing its youngest victim, a 4-year-old girl, to the virus last week. Connecticut's death toll eclipsed 3,000 on Monday.

More than a half-million infections have been confirmed in the tri-state area, though the virus has likely sickened far more who never were tested. New York state has reported 337,055 virus cases to date, nearly 190,000 of those in New York City. New Jersey and Connecticut respectively had 139,945 and 33,765 cases as of their governors' last reports.

Nationally, the virus has killed nearly 82,000 and infected almost 1.4 million, as the pandemic's economic and psychological costs continue to mount. The pandemic is expected to cost New York alone $35 billion; Cuomo says schools, hospitals and local governments face 20 percent budget cuts without a windfall of federal assistance. The state has doled out nearly $6 billion in jobless aid the last two months, as tens of millions of Americans have filed for unemployment.

Murphy, who says his state also faces an insurmountable shortfall without immediate, direct federal aid, said time is of the essence.

"A fiscal disaster is not months away – hard decisions will be on our doorstep in just a few weeks," Murphy said Monday. "Congress needs to act now. This fight is not over, and I will do everything I can to see that it is won."