Newark Port Fire Can Be Seen, Smelled From NYC, as Air Quality Deteriorates

Eyewitnesses reported smelling the Port of Newark fire as far away as the East River in Manhattan

A large fire raged at the Port of Newark early Tuesday morning, and New York City officials warned that residents may see or smell smoke.

As the fire burned, the air quality index (AQI) at Central Park deteriorated quickly, rising by 10 a.m. to 147, "unhealthy for sensitive groups." The primary pollutant was listed as PM2.5, or "particle pollution", which can come from a fire.

(The higher the index, the worse the air quality. The index was only 75 at 8 a.m., and has on average been below 75 in the city for the last month, according to the EPA's AirNow website.)

In Newark, the AQI hit 152 -- unhealthy for everyone, where the EPA recommends reducing time outdoors or staying inside altogether.

News 4 eyewitnesses reported the smoke could be seen and smelled as far away as 1st Avenue in Manhattan and the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn.

The fire started about 8 p.m. Monday at a scrap metal recycling facility.

Chopper 4 was over the scene Tuesday morning; the fire was still burning hot and responders were not yet putting water on the blaze.

