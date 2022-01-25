Newark Port Fire Can Be Seen, Smelled From NYC, as Air Quality Deteriorates

A large fire raged at the Port of Newark early Tuesday morning, and New York City officials warned that residents may see or smell smoke.

As the fire burned, the air quality index (AQI) at Central Park deteriorated quickly, rising by 10 a.m. to 147, "unhealthy for sensitive groups." The primary pollutant was listed as PM2.5, or "particle pollution", which can come from a fire.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

(The higher the index, the worse the air quality. The index was only 75 at 8 a.m., and has on average been below 75 in the city for the last month, according to the EPA's AirNow website.)

In Newark, the AQI hit 152 -- unhealthy for everyone, where the EPA recommends reducing time outdoors or staying inside altogether.

Due to emergency personnel operating at a fire in Newark, New Jersey, residents in Manhattan and The Bronx may see or smell smoke. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) January 25, 2022

News 4 eyewitnesses reported the smoke could be seen and smelled as far away as 1st Avenue in Manhattan and the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn.

The fire started about 8 p.m. Monday at a scrap metal recycling facility.

Chopper 4 was over the scene Tuesday morning; the fire was still burning hot and responders were not yet putting water on the blaze.