FDNY

Newborn Baby With Umbilical Cord Attached Left at FDNY Firehouse

FDNY responding to a fire emergency
Getty Images

Firefighters in New York City were surprised to find a newborn baby with her umbilical cord still attached left at their firehouse late Friday evening.

A law enforcement source said a woman walked into the FDNY Squad 1 station around 9 p.m. Friday and attempted to leave a bag with one of its firefighters.

The firefighter stepped away briefly to grab a supervisor and when they returned, found the bag left behind, the source said.

U.S. & World

coronavirus relief Mar 6

Biden, Dems Prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T Virus Relief Bill

President Biden 5 hours ago

Biden Marking ‘Bloody Sunday' by Signing Voting Rights Order

Inside the bag was a newborn baby wrapped in towels with her umbilical cord still attached. The baby was taken to a nearby hospital for care.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials believe the woman that left the baby at the station was in her 20s. Their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Under New York's Safe Haven Law people can safely leave children at fire houses, police stations or hospitals if they notify an appropriate person.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

FDNY
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us