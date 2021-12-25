NFL Rumors: Kendrick Bourne Clears COVID-19 Protocol, Can Play for Patriots vs. Bills

Report: Kendrick Bourne clears COVID-19 protocol, can play Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have reportedly received some very good news this Christmas.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reported Saturday afternoon that wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who had been in COVID-19 protocol throughout the week, has cleared and is expected to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

The news that Bourne should be available is especially welcomed for the Patriots, who will be without receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (health and safety protocols) on offense.

The 26-year-old Bourne seemed to indicate earlier in the day that he'd be ready to go for New England as it attempts to put a stranglehold on the AFC East:

Bourne, in his first year with New England, has already matched his career high with 667 receiving yards and needs four more catches to match his best single-season mark, with 49. He's second on the team with 45 catches after Jakobi Meyers and has a 3-yard lead on Meyers in receiving yards. Bourne's five receiving touchdowns are second on the team after Hunter Henry's nine.