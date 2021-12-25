New England Patriots

NFL Rumors: Kendrick Bourne Clears COVID-19 Protocol, Can Play for Patriots vs. Bills

Bourne leads New England in receiving yards and is second in catches behind Jakobi Meyers

By Jake Levin

Report: Kendrick Bourne clears COVID-19 protocol, can play Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The New England Patriots have reportedly received some very good news this Christmas.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reported Saturday afternoon that wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who had been in COVID-19 protocol throughout the week, has cleared and is expected to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

The news that Bourne should be available is especially welcomed for the Patriots, who will be without receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (health and safety protocols) on offense.

Perry: AFC East race comes to a head with clash of contrasting styles

The 26-year-old Bourne seemed to indicate earlier in the day that he'd be ready to go for New England as it attempts to put a stranglehold on the AFC East:

Bourne, in his first year with New England, has already matched his career high with 667 receiving yards and needs four more catches to match his best single-season mark, with 49. He's second on the team with 45 catches after Jakobi Meyers and has a 3-yard lead on Meyers in receiving yards. Bourne's five receiving touchdowns are second on the team after Hunter Henry's nine. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsNFLBuffalo BillsKendrick BourneJakobi Meyers
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us