NFL Twitter Explodes With Passionate Reaction to Cam Newton Returning to Patriots

NFL Twitter explodes with passionate reaction to Newton returning to Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots have finally made a move at quarterback.
U.S. & World
The team reportedly is re-signing veteran QB Cam Newton to a one-year contract worth "close to $14 million."
Newton was the starter for the Patriots during the 2020 NFL season. He struggled to rediscover his elite form and threw just eight touchdown passes with 10 interceptions in 15 games. In fairness, the Patriots failed to surround him with enough talent at the wide receiver and tight end positions.
With a full offseason and hopefully close-to-normal offseason, it's possible that Newton enters the 2021 season in a better position to succeed.
As you might expect, this news fired off some passionate takes in the Twitter world.
Here's some of the notable Twitter reaction to Newton's reported return to the Patriots.