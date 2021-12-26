NFL Twitter Has Passionate Reaction to Controversial Late Hit on Patriots' Mac Jones

NFL Twitter has passionate reaction to controversial late hit on Mac Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Officiating took center stage at the end of the first half in Sunday's Week 16 game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took off an ran toward the right sideline late in the second quarter and was pushed/held by Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes. Jones was beyond the sideline when Hughes made contact with the rookie QB, which should've resulted in a 15-yard penalty.
The officials did throw a flag, but after huddling up and discussing the play, they picked it up and ruled there was no penalty. Patriots fans were understandably angry, and that frustration went up another level when offensive tackle Trent Brown was penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct minutes later.
It was a 30-yard swing and helped prevent the Patriots from moving into field goal range before halftime.
Here's a roundup of notable Twitter reaction to the referees picking up the flag on Hughes' contact with Jones.