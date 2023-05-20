Rain Looms for Night 2 of Taylor Swift Concerts at Gillette Stadium (Live Radar)

Fans are getting ready for Night 2 of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, including the traffic delays it will bring to the area and the expected rain showers.

NBC10 Boston meteorologists say heavier rain is possible Saturday evening, with another round of rain overnight. Rainfall amounts may add up from an inch to three inches in parts of southern and central Massachusetts, with potentially higher localized amounts. The wind will also be gusting near 25 mph.

As of 4:45 p.m., Saturday's show at Gillette Stadium was still on.

Today: Showers late AM south, midday onward in Boston. Off & on heavy rain PM & overnight. Highs in the mid-60s. Breezy. Tonight: Lows around 60°, heavy rain, showers end near sunrise. Breezy. Tomorrow: Clearing after 7am with highs in the mid-70s, mostly sunny.

The official Gillette Stadium Twitter account wrote Saturday that they are monitoring the situation with the rain.

"All concerts are rain or shine, but if public safety officials determine storms in the immediate area pose a safety hazard, we will share instructions on sheltering options until the concert can resume," they wrote in a tweet.

"Umbrellas are not allowed inside Gillette Stadium, so be sure to bring your ponchos! 🌧" they added.

If there's a silver lining, it's that Swift's got a reputation for performing well in the rain -- including years ago at Gillette Stadium.

"12 years after Taylor Swift's 'infamous rain show' it looks like we'll have another tonight...her 12th show here in Foxboro," Gillette Stadium tweeted.

Swift's Eras Tour kicked off Friday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Thousands of fans decked out in themed outfits, including TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager, were pouring into the stadium around rush hour.

"For concerts, it's a completely different group of people. Lots of them have never been here before, they don't know where they're going," Ann-Marie English said on Friday. "It's gridlock."

Foxboro Police had warned that the intersection of Route 1 and North Street would be closed at some point Friday due to the anticipated traffic congestion, with drivers only able to take a right turn.

Residents in town plan on hunkering down for the next few days but they say they're used to it by now.

From themed outfits to Taylor Swift cupcakes, businesses are also hoping to cash in on the crowds, having this date circled on their calendar for months, ever since the concert was first announced.

"When there's 100,000 people in town, it definitely brings an uptick in business for sure," said Union Straw general manager Craig Carreira.