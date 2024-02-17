Nike's first Michael Jordan-branded store in the US to open in Philadelphia. Take a look inside

Nike has chosen Philadelphia as the home of its first U.S. Michael Jordan-branded store.

According to documents submitted to the Philadelphia Historical Commission, Nike has chosen a 2-story building built in 1921 at 1617 Walnut St. to house the first U.S. location of its ‘World of Flight’ store.

"The design concept for Jordan’s "World of Flight" Philadelphia is inspired by the intersection of Philadelphia

Historical Architecture and Jordan Brand," the document reads.

Philadelphia Historical Commission. Nike's ‘World of Flight’ store rendering.

The building has nearly 7,000 square feet of retail space and is currently vacant.

Nike hopes to maintain the original character of the building's facade while slightly updating its design details and functionality.

Nike did not reveal when the store is expected to open.

The Rittenhouse store would become the first of its kind in the United States and the fourth worldwide. Nike currently has "World of Flight" stores in Italy, Japan and Dubai.