NJ Couple Dies From COVID-19, 2 Days After Losing Son to Virus

A Fairfield couple married for 62 years died from the coronavirus hours apart, just two days after they lost a son to the virus in the first months of the pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy said during his daily briefing this past week.

Larry and Vicki Freda died from the coronavirus on April 24, Murphy said, two days after their 51-year-old son John died on April 22.

Larry had a 24-year career at the former Pabst Blue Ribbon Brewery in Newark, Murphy said, after serving in the U.S. Army. Then, he worked as a custodian at West Essex Regional High School where his children were educated. He was said to be a week shy of his 86th birthday.

Vicki worked for the Township of Fairfield before retiring in 2007 as an executive secretary to the mayor and was described as "the epitome of what a public servant should be." She was a den mother in the Cub Scouts for all three of her sons, the governor shared.

"Outside work, Vicki could fulfill any request for a halloween costume, an art project, or holiday ornament. She often composed special poems for family and friends," Murphy said.

We remember Larry and Vicki Freda, and their son, John. One family.



John was a proud Jersey product all the way. He had a creative soul, loving to write, draw, and work on art projects. He was an avid reader & movie buff. John was funny, thoughtful, intelligent, & introspective. pic.twitter.com/OsWUv7Cjsb — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 12, 2020

Grandparents to six grandsons, Larry and Vicki leave behind two sons. Their third, John, was a licensed optician. He died one month before his 52nd birthday, Murphy said.

"His family speaks of his creative soul, of his love of writing and drawing and working on art projects. He was an avid reader and movie buff, especially anything dealing with superheroes. He loved his family and friends and would dedicate hours searching for the perfect gifts," Murphy said.

The father, described as "funny, thoughtful, intelligent, introspective," leaves behind three sons: Brian, David and Adam.