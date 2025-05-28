New Jersey man charged with marriage fraud to obtain U.S. citizenship, officials say

New Jersey

A New Jersey man from Albania was charged with marriage fraud in what prosecutors say was a scheme to obtain U.S. citizenship, the government announced on Wednesday.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Elvis Harizaj of Cherry Hill, along with his wife, 27-year-old Natasha Flores of Newark, were both charged for making false statements to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, officials said.

According to prosecutors, Harizaj entered into a sham marriage with Flores and then falsely stated to immigration officials about living with Flores.

Flores, according to officials, gave false statements saying that she had never been married before. However, prosecutors say Flores was previously married to a Brazilian man who obtained U.S. citizenship based on his marriage to her.

Both the charges of marriage fraud and making false statements can earn up to five years in prison, officials said.

The investigation was carried out by the Department of Homeland Security and is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey, the government said in a press release.

