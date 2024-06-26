New Jersey

NJ mother accused of drowning daughters, ages 1 and 3, after stabbing youngest

The younger child also was stabbed

By Ted Greenberg

A woman has been charged with murdering her two toddler daughters inside their New Jersey home, drowning them in a bathtub after stabbing the youngest, authorities said Wednesday.

Naomi Elkins, a 27-year-old from Lakewood, was booked late Tuesday on two counts of purposeful murder and weapons offenses in the heart-wrenching case that unfolded on Shenandoah Drive near Rockbridge Road.

She was being held without bail. Attorney information for Elkins wasn't known.

Police said she was taken into custody at the scene where the two children, a 3-year-old and an almost 2-year-old, were found. Investigators later determined both children had been drowned.

The younger child also was stabbed.

At one point the night before, more than a dozen officers from both the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and Lakewood Police Department were seen in the driveway, entering and exiting the home as patrol cars lined the block.

Further details regarding the disturbing incident were not immediately available. Lakewood police would only confirm that they were investigating the death of two young kids, referring questions to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. Calls and messages sent by NBC New York to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office were not immediately answered.

An investigation was ongoing.

