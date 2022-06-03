NJ Police Officer Shot, Wounded Near West New York Home: Sources

A police officer in New Jersey was shot and wounded in what turned into a tense situation involving SWAT team members outside a home, sources tell NBC New York.

The incident occurred in West New York at a home on 59th Street between Palisade and Hudson avenues Friday evening. There were initial reports that it all started as a domestic violence incident, though that was not confirmed.

At some point, the officer was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, but the injury is not believed to be life-threatening, according to a source.

Witnesses said that the suspect was shot and killed, however that was not confirmed by police or the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, which has taken over the investigation.

Video taken by a witness showed an individual who was struck by at least one bullet. That man was seen in the video on the sidewalk, surrounded by police. The man's role in the incident was not clear, nor was his condition.

Police were still at the scene for hours. Over a loudspeaker, they were heard saying "if there is anyone inside, please come to the front window." One person — a man dressed in red — exited the home with his hands up soon after, though it was unclear if he had done anything wrong, or if he was simply a resident of the home.

A short time later, SWAT teams entered the home with guns drawn. As they did so, police told a crowd of bystanders who were watching the drama unfold from behind crime tape to move back further as a precaution.

Because it was a shooting that involved police and civilians, the state attorney general's office will also be investigating.