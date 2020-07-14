Jersey Shore

NJ Prosecutors Investigate Whether Wildwood Police Used Too Much Force in Arrest

Video posted online depicted officers crowding around a man on the ground, with one of the officers seen repeatedly punching him during the nine-second video

New Jersey authorities have launched an investigation into whether Wildwood police officers used too much force during an arrest over the weekend in the shore town.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland’s office said Monday in a statement that it was looking into an arrest that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue in Wildwood.

Video posted online depicted officers crowding around a man on the ground. One of the officers is seen in the nine-second video repeatedly punching him.

The prosecutor did not identify the officers and civilians depicted in the video. It’s unclear if any charges were filed, or what led police to confront the person seen in the video on the ground.

Police said they were called to Romeo's Pizza for a report of a man hitting a woman. A 24-year-old suspect was charged with aggravated assault on an officer and resisting arrest. Investigators are now looking into whether the use of force was justified.

