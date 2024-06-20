NJ Transit

NJ Transit, Amtrak service suspended through New York due to power issues

PATH is also reporting "network connection" issues on the World Trade Center to Newark line causing delays

By Brad Luck

NJ Transit service into and out of New York Penn Station is suspended Thursday afternoon due to power issues on an Amtrak line, NJ Transit announced.

Amtrak said rail service between New Haven and Philadelphia is suspended while crews work on the power issue. The cause of the suspension is "reports of a malfunctioning circuit breaker" which caused a loss of power on the tracks between New York Penn Station and Newark Union Station.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken. NJ Transit said its tickets and passes are being cross honored by NJ Transit, private buses, and PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken, and 33rd Street.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

An NBC New York crew took this photo of large groups of passengers at New York Penn Station asking transit staff questions about the delays.

Amtrak has not provided an estimated time of resumption of service, but said customers with reservations can call Amtrak at 1-800-USA-RAIL to change their reservations.

U.S. & World

Social media

New York moves to limit ‘addictive' social media feeds for kids

health

A record-breaking number of mosquitoes are carrying West Nile virus around Las Vegas

Some Amtrak trains were terminating at Philadelphia or Newark due to the power issues.

PATH was also reporting "network connection" issues Thursday afternoon at Newark Penn Station leading to delays on the World Trade Center - Newark line. It is unclear if these connection issues are related to the Amtrak line power issues.

Earlier in the week, Amtrak warned the high temperatures the region is facing this could require trains to operate at lower speeds and results in afternoon delays of up to 60 minutes.

This article tagged under:

NJ Transit
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us