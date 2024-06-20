NJ Transit, Amtrak service suspended through New York due to power issues

NJ Transit service into and out of New York Penn Station is suspended Thursday afternoon due to power issues on an Amtrak line, NJ Transit announced.

Amtrak said rail service between New Haven and Philadelphia is suspended while crews work on the power issue. The cause of the suspension is "reports of a malfunctioning circuit breaker" which caused a loss of power on the tracks between New York Penn Station and Newark Union Station.

Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken. NJ Transit said its tickets and passes are being cross honored by NJ Transit, private buses, and PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken, and 33rd Street.

1 of 3: Rail service is suspended into and out of Penn Station New York due to AMTRAK overhead wire issues in Penn Station New York. — Northeast Corridor (@NJTRANSIT_NEC) June 20, 2024

An NBC New York crew took this photo of large groups of passengers at New York Penn Station asking transit staff questions about the delays.

Amtrak has not provided an estimated time of resumption of service, but said customers with reservations can call Amtrak at 1-800-USA-RAIL to change their reservations.

Network Communication Update: As of 2:54 PM ET, Rail traffic between New Haven (NHV) and Philadelphia (PHL) has been suspended while crews work to restore power in the New York (NYP) area. Significant delays are anticipated. Updates as information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) June 20, 2024

Some Amtrak trains were terminating at Philadelphia or Newark due to the power issues.

PATH was also reporting "network connection" issues Thursday afternoon at Newark Penn Station leading to delays on the World Trade Center - Newark line. It is unclear if these connection issues are related to the Amtrak line power issues.

03:24 PM: NWK-WTC delayed. Train experiencing network communication problems at NWK. Next update w/in 15m. — PATH Train (@PATHTrain) June 20, 2024

Earlier in the week, Amtrak warned the high temperatures the region is facing this could require trains to operate at lower speeds and results in afternoon delays of up to 60 minutes.