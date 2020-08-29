NJ Transit Bus Crash at Port Authority Injures 16 Passengers: FDNY

A bus bound for the Port Authority Bus Terminal crashed Saturday morning leaving more than a dozen passengers injured, emergency officials confirmed.

The incident occurred on an upper ramp at the bus terminal in Manhattan. The 156 line New Jersey Transit bus, which originated in Fort Lee, crashed around 9:30 a.m.

First responders treated a handful of passengers at the scene of the crash but transported a majority of the injured to local hospitals. Those treated had injuries ranging between critical, non-critical and stable, EMS Deputy Chief Kevin Ramdayal said.

“There were multiple patients laying on the floor, around the vehicle and then multiple patients that were still trapped inside of the vehicle,” Ramdayal said.

Investigators have yet to release the cause of the Port Authority bus crash that injured 16 people. Here's a look at this morning's scene: https://t.co/Z4x6Dn3p4x pic.twitter.com/SP8jOkkkd9 — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) August 29, 2020

He added the front of the bus sustained major damage and part of the vehicle had to be "opened up" to rescue those inside.

No word yet on what caused the incident, but the investigation is said to be ongoing.