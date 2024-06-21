NJ Transit

Again! NJ Transit resumes service to NY Penn with heavy delays

Amtrak said it doesn't expect full-service restoration until noon -- and delays should be expected then, too

By Jennifer Millman

NBC Universal, Inc.

And now this.

NJ Transit and Amtrak riders found themselves stranded again Friday, with rail service suspended in and out of New York's Penn Station during the morning rush -- and another few hours after that.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Again, NJ Transit cited Amtrak overhead wire issues as the problem.

Amtrak attributed the mess to a disabled commuter train in Penn Station and said it didn't anticipate service being fully restored until noon Friday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Midtown Direct trains are still diverting to Hoboken.

NJ Transit said its tickets and passes were being cross-honored by NJ Transit, private buses, and PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken, and 33rd Street. See more alternate routes here.

U.S. & World

Pride Month 9 mins ago

Smashed Pride cake at Michigan grocery store sparks widespread support

FDA 2 hours ago

FDA OKs first menthol e-cigarettes, citing potential to help adult smokers

It comes less than a day after a power issue caused a lengthy disruption of both NJ Transit and Amtrak heading into the evening rush hour.

Amtrak had previously said that service suspension, which lasted hours Thursday afternoon, was caused by a "malfunctioning circuit breaker" that caused a loss of power on the tracks between Newark Penn Station and Newark Union Station. Amtrak and NJ Transit later said a brush fire in Secaucus had also caused issues for trains.

Earlier in the week, Amtrak warned the high temperatures the region is facing could require trains to operate at lower speeds and result in afternoon delays of up to 60 minutes.

This article tagged under:

NJ Transit
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us