N'Keal Harry Enjoyed Bears Silencing Patriots Crowd in Return to New England

N'Keal Harry says it felt good to 'silence' Patriots crowd in return originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

N'Keal Harry didn't exactly have a "revenge game" Monday night. But he still found joy in his new team beating his old team.

The fourth-year wide receiver made his Chicago Bears debut at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots, who shipped him to Chicago in July for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick. While Harry's impact on the game was minimal -- one catch for 14 yards -- he was in high spirits following the Bears' 33-14 rout of his former club.

"It felt good to come back here," Harry told reporters after the game. "I saw some of my guys pre-game, but it really just felt good to get back on that field. It was great to be back on the field and especially to get a W.

"Getting this win was big. We needed this win as a team. I wanted that personally, but I’m just glad we got the win."

Mac Jones started as quarterback for the Patriots, with Bailey Zappe coming in in the second quarter.

The crowd booed Harry after his lone catch in the first quarter, but he didn't seem to mind -- especially considering how the game unfolded in Chicago's favor.

"It was funny. I enjoyed it actually," Harry said when asked about the boos. "It was just great to be back. Their crowd was rocking tonight so it was good to come in and silence them a little bit."

Harry was a significant disappointment in New England, recording just 57 catches for 598 yards over three seasons after the team selected him in first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. His Bears career got off to a delayed start, as he missed Chicago's first six games after suffering an ankle injury late in the preseason.

Needless to say, expectations are low for Harry in a Bears offense that ranks last in the NFL in passing yards per game. But at least he was on the field contributing Monday night, and it sounds like his contribution was that much more sweet coming against the team that cut ties with him this summer.