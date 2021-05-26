Florida

No Survivors Found After Firefighting Helicopter Crashes in Florida

The helicopter crashed into a marsh near Leesburg International Airport during a training exercise around 4 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A firefighting helicopter with four people on board crashed near an airport in central Florida, killing at least one person, officials said.

The helicopter crashed into a marsh near Leesburg International Airport during a training exercise around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One body was recovered Tuesday night and no survivors had been found, Leesburg Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.

U.S. & World

super blood moon 3 hours ago

Earth's Shadow Creeps Across Moon Ahead of Super Blood Moon

infrastructure plan 1 hour ago

GOP Senators Ready $1T Infrastructure Counteroffer to Biden

“The crash appears to be a total loss,” the post said.

Hours after the crash, rescue crews were still trying to get to the wreckage to see if there were any survivors, Leesburg police Capt. Joe Iozzi said, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Officials did not immediately release additional information.

This story has been corrected: Iozzi's rank is captain, not lieutenant.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Floridahelicopter crashLeesburg
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us