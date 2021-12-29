shooting

North Carolina Police Officer Accused of Shooting His 15-Year-Old Son in the Head

The teen was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury. The shooting appears to be an accident, officials said

A North Carolina police officer shot his 15-year-old son in the head Monday afternoon in an incident that appears to be an accident, officials said.

The father, who has not been identified, is an officer with the Jacksonville Police Department, near the North Carolina coast. The unidentified teen suffered a life-threatening injury and was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Pitt County, according to District Attorney Ernie Lee. He remained in critical condition Wednesday, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

It was not clear Wednesday if the weapon was the officer's department-issued handgun.

