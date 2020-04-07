‘This Is Not a Game:’ NY, NJ Clamp Down on Social Distancing as Infection Rates Slow

What to Know New York is beginning to see signs the curve is flattening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said; he extended the statewide shutdown through April 29 to reinforce the social distancing measures he says have been working

New Jersey is the nation's second-most impacted state; Gov. Phil Murphy says its daily infection rate has also been slowing, but the state likely won't hit its peak until later this month

More than 178,000 in the tri-state area have now tested positive for COVID-19; nearly 6,000 have died, including first responders and children

Keep your distance. Wash your hands. Stay indoors. Be smart.

It's the mantra tri-state governors have repeated for weeks now, and one they're pushing more urgently as daily infection rates begin to slow, a sign the curve may be starting to flatten. Don't be complacent, they say. This is not over, not by a long shot.

New York may have hit its apex -- but Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that apex may be more of a plateau than a single peak. "If we are plateauing, we're plateauing at a very high level," he said. "It is a monumental challenge to sustain this pace."

The state is still seeing thousands more positive cases each day and hundreds more deaths, but the rate of increase has slowed. As of Monday, New York had 130,689 total cases and 4,758 deaths. The numbers are still high, as the governor noted Monday, but intensive care admission rates are slowing. Intubation rates are slowing. Cuomo is hopeful.

"We are hoping that we're seeing a flattening of the increase," Cuomo said on MSNBC Monday night. "If the increase in cases is flattening, then where we are today, we think we can stretch and manage that need. God forbid the cases go up again, we're going to have a real problem."

New Jersey, which is tracking about a week behind New York on the curve, is also seeing reduced growth -- by double-digit percentage points -- in daily infections. Gov. Phil Murphy said the best-case scenario for is 86,000 peak infections by April 19. The worst-case scenario? More than half a million cases by mid-May.

Social distancing is the differentiator -- and the most valuable weapon at our disposal in this war, he and others have said.

If we stick to the bottom curve, we get to the peak of that flatter curve much more quickly. We can then drop down the other side that much more quickly, too.



The difference is literally in the 420,000+ positive cases we can prevent. This is not a game. This is life or death. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 6, 2020

New Jersey is the nation's second-most impacted state next to New York, reporting more than 40,000 cases and 1,003 deaths as of Monday. Murphy, who has watched field hospitals go up in his state as New York has, got a further boost in hospital capacity Monday when President Trump granted his request to allocate some beds on the USNS Comfort to New Jerseyans.

That ship, docked in New York Harbor, will now treat COVID-19 patients, after Trump authorized the conversion at Cuomo's request. It, along with the Javits Center, had been intended for non-virus patients -- but it's the ones with COVID-19 who are overloading the system, Cuomo says.

The Gates Foundation-funded IHME model, which Cuomo has cited in several of his briefings, now predicts an earlier apex with lower morbidity for New York. At this point, that model projects resource use to peak by Wednesday and deaths to peak on Thursday, with about 15,600 total lives potentially lost by May 1. That ultimate fatality projection, which presumes full adherence to social distancing, is about 1,000 lower than it was a week ago.

Cuomo says he has noticed that New Yorkers appear to be violating social distancing protocol at a higher rate than in previous weeks. Video from Chopper 4, as Monday's temperatures neared 70 degrees, showed people gathering in city parks. By executive order, no groups of any kind are acceptable. On Monday, Cuomo doubled the maximum fine for violating that rule, from $500 to $1,000, to drive the point home. He also extended the statewide "PAUSE" order and school closures through April 29.

"Now is not the time to be reckless," Cuomo said. "It's not about your life. It's about someone else's life. No one has the right to be cavalier with someone else's life."

Now is not the time to be reckless.



Now is not the time to play Frisbee with your friends in the park.



Now is not the time to slack off on #SocialDistancing. pic.twitter.com/bexkTQMg4e — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 7, 2020

New York has tested more per capita than anywhere else in the globe, Cuomo has said. More than 40 percent of the 300,000-plus tested to date have been positive, which is well above the national average. Expanding testing infrastructure is critical to reaching the other side of this pandemic, Cuomo says: Find the positives, isolate and treat them. That is how you will get people back to work sooner, and how you can start to revive the virus-ravaged economy.

Cuomo said two-thirds of the people who have been hospitalized since the start of the crisis have been discharged. While places like Long Island and Westchester County are seeing a spike in hospitalizations as the curve trends out from NYC, the number of new people entering hospitals daily has dropped, as has the number of critically ill patients needing ventilators, Cuomo said.

Ensuring enough ventilators to save lives has been the single greatest challenge. It's one Cuomo has tackled creatively. The National Guard has been mobilized to redistribute them as needed. Other states, like California and Oregon, have sent some on loan. The federal government has chipped in. Anesthesia machines are being retrofitted. And some hospitals have started splitting ventilators so two patients can use them at a time, further stretching supply.

Cuomo said on MSNBC Monday night that he sent another 800 ventilators to the city earlier in the day. "There is no hospital in downstate New York that needs ventilating capacity today," he said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has set April 12, this Sunday, as the new benchmark for a serious, potentially deadly supply shortage. That said, the mayor acknowledged Tuesday a "meaningful" improvement in the numbers over the last few days that he says has bought the city more time.

Normally 35% of our patients in ICUs are on ventilators. Now it's 100% of patients. DR. STEVE CORWIN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF NEW YORK-PRESBYTERIAN

New York City remains the nation's virus epicenter, with 72,181 total cases and at least 3,565 fatalities as of last reporting. The five boroughs account for roughly a third of the nation's still-surging death toll.

But, as de Blasio noted, there have been encouraging signs as of late. People are overwhelmingly adhering to new face-covering recommendations. Those who are out at times step off the sidewalk and into the street to maintain their 6-foot distance. We have to keep it up, the mayor said Tuesday, "or you're going to see those numbers shoot right back up." Anyone who notices social distancing violations is asked to call 311. De Blasio said "we will respond immediately."

You should cover your face whenever you go out, but it doesn’t have to be a medical mask. Use a scarf, a bandana or something homemade. It will keep you from getting others sick. pic.twitter.com/GGwSjmkJvz — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) April 7, 2020

For the first time Sunday, most of the city's cases were people aged 50 or older. That trend continued into Monday. Deaths are climbing but at a slower rate -- and while the city has added a second child to its tragic toll, nearly 99 percent of the people lost had underlying conditions. The goal is not to lose any lives that could have been saved, Cuomo said. So far, he says New York has done that.

The city has seen a higher rolling hospitalization rate (22 percent of all cases to date) than the state (13 percent); half of its hospitalized patients are 75 or older and 9 percent are children. But as Cuomo said Monday, if the curve is indeed flattening, the state has the hospital beds it needs to manage the crisis.

New projections show the state could ultimately need a total of 20,000 COVID-19 beds to get through the crisis; that's five times fewer than what those models indicated a week or two ago.

President Donald Trump on Monday approved Gov. Andrew Cuomo's request to use the USNS Comfort for COVID-19 patients — and hours after the announcement, the Navy says one of the ship's crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Murphy says his state will have sufficient hospital beds as well, if social distancing and other measures keep New Jersey on the lower end of the curve.

He and Cuomo have pledged to help out other states when their times of need come as the nation has stepped up to help theirs. Connecticut could be one of America's next hotspots, according to Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force response coordinator. As of Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont had reported 6,906 virus cases there and 206 deaths, including a 7-week-old girl.

Regionally, the three states have a combined 178,685 cases and 5,967 deaths. They represent nearly half of all cases in America, which NBC News estimates have surpassed 368,000, and 55 percent of its deaths, which are nearing 11,000. Nonessential business has been shut down for a month; the economic toll has been dizzying by any measure. Nationwide weekly jobless claims have spiked 10 times their previous record. A new survey says half of small businesses can't last more than two months under the current pressure.

Tens of millions have been isolated. The ultimate toll on the American psyche, and its lingering impacts, are incalculable at this point. As Cuomo has said, this crisis will transform a generation -- and shape another.

The White House has projected anywhere from 100,000 to 240,000 U.S. lives could be lost to the pandemic. The nation's top doctor, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, said Tuesday that he expected America's death toll to come in under those projections "because I am seeing mitigation work." See how COVID-19 has spread across the country since March 1 using this interactive map.