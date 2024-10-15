Great white shark washes up on Massachusetts beach: ‘Not one of our typical calls for service'

Editor's note: Some readers might find the images included in this story disturbing.

Orleans police shared three photos of the shark on Facebook on Tuesday, showing the dead shark on the back of a flatbed truck.

"Not one of our typical calls for service," the department said. "Not is it one for our local duty tow, Nauset Recovery. But, as always, we answered the call."

Orleans police said the shark, which appeared quite large, was found washed up on the beach, and they called the local tow agency to help them haul it away.

"You really never know what kind of call you'll respond to on any given shift," they added. "At least Sgt Elliott only needed to follow the tow truck and didn't have to wrestle an unruly Great White."

No details were released by police about exactly where the shark was found or its potential cause of death.

You can see close-ups of the photos from Orleans police below: