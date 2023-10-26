Note found at home of alleged gunman in Maine mass shooting: Law enforcement officials

What to Know A massive search is underway for 40-year-old Robert Card, the man accused of being the gunman who left 18 people dead in a mass killing at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine

Four law enforcement officials said investigators are looking to ascertain the meaning of a note discovered in Card's home during the execution of a search warrant

Police said Card, who has not yet been found, should be considered armed and dangerous; two sources said a gun was discovered in a car that was found at a nearby boat launch, and investigators are looking into whether it is the same weapon used in the mass shooting

A note was found in the home of the alleged Maine mass shooter, according to multiple law enforcement officials, as a manhunt was underway to find the man who allegedly killed 18 people and critically injured more than a dozen others after opening fire at multiple locations.

Four senior law enforcement officials told NBC New York that investigators are looking to ascertain the meaning of the note discovered in the home of Robert Card during the course of a search warrant executed at the house. Law enforcement is trying to determine how the note could potentially guide their investigation, the officials said.

Multiple law enforcement bodies were still searching for Card late Thursday afternoon, with the town of Lewiston and several other areas of the state still under lockdown.

An arrest warrant was issued for Card, a 40-year-old from the town of Bowdoin with a military background, who was initially only being sought for questioning in the case, part of a massive investigation set up by local, state and federal law enforcement responding to one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history. He is facing eight counts of murder only because the other 10 victims have not yet been identified.

"He should be considered armed and dangerous based on our investigation," Col. William Ross from the Maine State Police said.

Two sources familiar with the matter said a gun was discovered in a white Subaru that was found at a boat launch in the neighboring town of Lisbon Wednesday night. Investigators are looking into whether it is the same weapon used in the mass shooting.

Anyone with information on Card's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the state police tip lines at 207-213-9526 or 207-509-9002.

The details surrounding the deadly shooting remained murky for much of Thursday as the search for Card continued. Seven people were shot and killed at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley Wednesday night, including one female and six males, and eight people were shot and killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille, including seven males inside and one male outside.

Multiple other people were transferred to various hospitals, three of whom later died. Eight of the dead had been identified and family notified, while authorities are still working to identify the other 10. Law enforcement sources previously told NBC News that at least 60 people were hurt, some of them while fleeing the scene and not during the actual shooting.

"This is a dark day for Maine," Gov. Janet Mills said at the Wednesday morning press conference. "I know it's hard for us to think about healing when our hearts are broken, but I want every person in Maine to know that we will heal together. We are strong, we are resilient, we are a very caring people, and in the days and weeks ahead, we will need to lean on those qualities more than ever before."

Lewiston Police Chief David St. Pierre added that "this is truly a tragedy that goes beyond comprehension," calling the search for Card an "all-hands-on-deck" operation.

"Our reality for today is this suspect is still at large," Commissioner Mike Sauschuck of the Maine Department of Public Safety said. "But we also have an incredibly strong, laser-like focus on bringing this suspect into custody and ultimately to justice."

“We’re actively searching for him," he added. "We don’t know his location and I’ll leave it at that.”

Residents of Lisbon were told to continue sheltering in place, with many businesses in that area remaining closed as well. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office had yet to retract its advice that all businesses in the area lock down or close. Several roads are also closed in the area as the manhunt continues.

Maine State Police announced shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday that the shelter in place and school closings had been expanded to the town of Bowdoin, where Card is from. People are being told to stay inside their homes while investigators continue their search.

Around 2 p.m., a public safety alert was issued extending the shelter in place order for Androscoggin County and northern Sagadahoc County. "Please make sure your homes and vehicles are secured," the alert read.

Public schools in the area were closed Thursday. Bates College, which is located in Lewiston, remains on lockdown. The school said Thursday morning that one of its employees was present at one of the shooting locations and was injured, but is expected to make a full recovery. Two students were also near one of the crime scenes but were unharmed.

Emergency officials in neighboring New Hampshire said they are also monitoring the shootings and sharing information with local, state and federal partners. Officials in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Vermont have said they are also on alert and keeping tabs on the manhunt.

After the shooting, police, many armed with rifles, took up positions while the city descended into eerie quiet — punctuated by occasional sirens — as people hunkered down at home.

President Joe Biden spoke by phone to Mills and the state's Senate and House members, offering “full federal support in the wake of this horrific attack,” a White House statement said. He issued a statement on Thursday condemning the shootings and calling for greater gun safety measures.

"Today, in the wake of yet another tragedy, I urge Republican lawmakers in Congress to fulfill their duty to protect the American people. Work with us to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to enact universal background checks, to require safe storage of guns, and end immunity from liability for gun manufacturers," he said. "This is the very least we owe every American who will now bear the scars — physical and mental — of this latest attack."

Who is Robert Card?

Experts told NBC10 Boston that the person shown on the surveillance footage was evidently prepared to kill people.

Card, the suspect being sought by police, is a firearms instructor trained by the military who was recently committed to a mental health facility, according to a state police bulletin that was circulated to law enforcement officials on Wednesday night.

He is a longtime member of the Army Reserve with no combat deployments, the Army confirmed to NBC News. He reached the rank of Sergeant 1st Class, according to Army spokesperson Bryce Dubee, who said Card is a petroleum supply specialist. Card enlisted in December 2002, with awards including the Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal x2, Humanitarian Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

A bulletin put out by the Maine Information and Analysis Center, a database for law enforcement officials, said Card “recently reported mental health issues to include hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, ME."

The assault rifle-style weapon used by Card was purchased legally this year, according to two senior law enforcement officials who spoke to NBC News.

In a news conference on Wednesday night, Sauschuck said hundreds of officers are involved in the search. Officials said on Thursday that over 350 law enforcement personnel are now involved in the search.

He said a "reunification center" was set up at nearby Auburn Middle School for anyone looking to reunite with family members who are unaccounted for. Hospitals in the area, which is north of Portland and southwest of Augusta, had activated critical care procedures to deal with the influx of casualties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.