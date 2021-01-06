NYC Issues ‘Urgent' Warning for People 75+; State Awaits Results on More Tests for UK Strain

What to Know The more contagious strain first detected in the U.K. has now been found in New York; the case is an upstate man in his 60s with no recent travel history and authorities are probing more potential cases

It takes about 44 hours to do the genetic code sequencing on an individual sample to identify a variant, state officials say; they are looking at three potential other cases of it in upstate New York

Meanwhile, NYC health officials are issuing a new warning to people 75 and up, citing concerning case growth rates and more disturbing numbers on hospitalizations and deaths in the last 30 days

New York City health officials issued a new and heightened warning Wednesday to people age 75 and up, citing concerning case growth rates and more disturbing numbers on hospitalizations and deaths in the last 30 days.

That age group has accounted for 6 percent of new citywide cases over the last 30 days but 30 percent of hospitalizations and 58 percent of deaths in the same time, health commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said. The positivity rate for that demographic is higher than the rolling citywide one (about 12 percent versus 9.3 percent). More than half of the new cases are thought to be community spread, while 38 percent are likely cases of household transmission, he added.

"This message is as urgent as it's ever been," Chokshi said. "Avoid activities outside of the home except for essential purposes, including medical care and other necessities. Remain vigilant. Don't let the numbers make you numb."

That's also been the consistent message from New York state, where health officials are expected to learn this week -- and as early as Wednesday -- whether three individuals tied to the upstate jewelry store traced to the state's first case of the more contagious U.K. strain also have the variant.

The trio has been diagnosed with the virus and work on the samples has been underway since the first case was detected Monday, officials said. Dr. Howard Zucker, New York state's health commissioner, says the genetic code sequencing required to identify variants in individual cases takes about 44 hours for the state.

The jewelry store in Saratoga Springs where the first case was identified -- a man in his 60s -- has been closed since just before Christmas, it said. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has asked anyone who may possibly have been in contact with that man or even in contact with someone exposed to him to come forward.

The man had not traveled recently, just like the man in the first identified U.S. case in Colorado, which suggests community spread has already happened. The CDC says the strain had been circulating in the U.K. since September, meaning it likely had been in the U.S. via travel for some time before it was detected in Colorado.

Cuomo has stressed with unparalleled urgency the need to contain further spread associated with this strain. No evidence indicates it is deadlier or causes more severe infections than the earlier strain, but it appears to be more contagious by up to 50 percent. Data shows one in 50 people in the U.K. has recently been infected with COVID, the Times says; most cases are thought to be the new strain.

Cuomo said the variant could "apparently overtake" the earlier strain in a matter of weeks. The rapid spread alone could overburden hospitals.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphasized those concerns as he implemented yet another new national lockdown this week to combat what he described as a "frustrating and alarming" rate of spread. The country's hospital system would risk being overwhelmed within 21 days without one, he said.

That's the "red line" for Cuomo.

"Even if the lethality doesn't go up, the fact that it is so much more transmittable is a very real problem," he said Tuesday. "This UK strain changes the whole footrace because the UK strain, the rate of transmission goes way up. It's no longer the race we were running."

With a new coronavirus strain spreading in England, there are concerns that the COVID-19 vaccines won't be effective against it. Public health physician, professor, and health policy expert Dr. Vin Gupta joined LX News to discuss why confidence is high that the FDA approved vaccines will fight the new variant of the virus.

Hospitals have become increasingly taxed over the last six weeks, a direct consequence of more infections from people's behavior, Cuomo has said. New York state hospitalizations are at 8,590, the highest total since May 7. Single-day death tolls are at mid-May levels. And weekly case averages are up 37 percent in New York over the past 14 days, according to New York Times data.

In New York City, the average case growth percentage is even higher. The mayor reported nearly 300 new hospital admissions Wednesday, the highest single-day number in some time.

With the vaccination rollout still in its relative infancy, reducing the rate of spread is critically important, perhaps more than ever. Mayor Bill de Blasio has once again called on the feds to impose a travel ban between the UK and New York City, demanding they abandon "half-measures" at this especially vulnerable time.

Cuomo says the U.S. government should mandate testing of all international periods who come into the country "period." New York became the fourth state to have identified at least one case of the U.K. variant, following Colorado, California and Florida. It has now also been found in Georgia.

Researchers continue to search for the UK strain in New Jersey, though both they and the state's health leaders believe it's already there.

In a sealed, level 3 bio lab at Hackensack Meridian’s Center for Discovery and Innovation in Nutley, experts have been searching for the worrisome variant for about a month. It's normal for a virus to mutate over time; there are hundreds, if not thousands, of the novel coronavirus variants, officials say.

But only a handful are causing heightened concerns worldwide. A separate variant found in South Africa, for example, is also said to be more highly contagious. That one has yet to be detected in the United States. According to a CNBC report, it has two additional mutations not presented in the U.K. strain, which has prompted some concerns about how vaccines might work against it.

Overall, experts believe vaccines will prove effective on more transmissible strains as well as the previous one -- and others that will emerge in time. But with widescale vaccination months away, at best, some officials, including Cuomo and de Blasio, fear a more transmissible version could outrun that process by a lot.

They consider the U.K. strain a wrench thrown into a national vaccine rollout that has been stymied by logistical hurdles, confusion over who can get a shot and a slowdown in inoculations over the winter holidays. The rollout has also been a point of contention locally, with de Blasio and Cuomo sparring over the governor's latest demands that hospitals use their inventories within a week or cede doses to hospitals that can administer shots to more people at a faster clip.

The mayor's office fired back at Cuomo, saying the governor needed to open up vaccine eligibility to more groups and give hospitals "the freedom to vaccinate," rather than threaten to fine them. Positive news came on that front Wednesday, as de Blasio announced the state has given the OK to expand eligibility to the full slate of people in Phase 1A of the distribution plan.

That includes home care workers, some NYPD, correctional and other city workers in emergency response or medical roles. About 25,000 NYPD personnel are now eligible to receive their first shots. De Blasio said the goal is to administer those to at least 10,000 of the eligible NYPD personnel by Sunday.

Given the latest concerning numbers around the city's senior population, the mayor is pushing to expand access to Phase 1B, which includes that group.

Meanwhile, he continues to shore up new access points across the city. The first 24/7 mass vaccination sites open Sunday -- at Brooklyn's Army Terminal Annex Building and the Bronx's Bathgate Industrial Park. Also opening Sunday: the first vaccine hubs -- in Brooklyn (Bushwick Educational Campus), Queens (Hillcrest High School) and the Bronx (South Bronx Educational Campus).

Those will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and require advance appointment scheduling on the city's Department of Health website.

To date, more than 350,000 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in America, along with more than 21 million cases, according to a tally by NBC News. The head of the CDC warned last month that a total of 450,000 people could die by February if aggressive measures weren't taken to control the spread. That'd add another 100,000 U.S. lives in less than four weeks.