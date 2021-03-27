NY State Trooper Dies 3 Years After He Was Struck by Distracted Driver on Duty

New York State Trooper Joseph Gallagher died on Friday from injuries sustained while on duty more than three years ago when he was assisting a disabled driver on Long Island.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Gallagher, whom he called a dedicated public servant.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"His tragic passing is a reminder of the selfless actions so many brave first responders take each day. We will never forget him, and to honor his memory, I am directing flags be flown at half-staff to honor his memory," Cuomo said in a statement Saturday.

Gallagher's passing was first announced Saturday morning by Acting Superintendent Kevin Bruen. The trooper is survived by his wife, two children, parents, sister and brothers, Bruen said.

Gallagher had been a member of the State Police since 2014. He had previously been assigned to Troop L and Troop T, before his last assignment with Troop L in Brentwood.

Gallagher was on duty in December 2017 when he was struck by a distracted driver while assisting stranded motorists on an overpass linking the Long Island Expressway and the Sagtikos Parkway.

The crash left Gallagher "severely disabled" with traumatic brain injury.

The driver, Jesse Cohen, was sentenced last year to three years' probation and 1,000 hours of community service.