NY Woman Faces Animal Cruelty Charges After 4 Dogs Found Dead Inside House: SPCA

A 68-year-old Long Island woman was arrested and charged Wednesday with five counts of animal cruelty after four dogs were found dead and various other pets were found living in squalor inside her residence, according to the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

According to Roy Gross, chief of the Suffolk County SPCA, Donna Hulse, of Oakdale, is facing these charges after her neighbors made numerous complaints to the SPCA and local police of dead dogs inside the residence and a foul smell of urine and feces stemming from the house.

According to Gross, SPCA officers went to Hulse's residence, but she initially refused to let them in to inspect. She ultimately did allow the SPCA detectives and police to enter Wednesday where authorities found four live dogs, one live cat and four dead dogs.

The animals were living in deplorable conditions, Gross said. Additionally, the Town of Islip Fire Marshal posted the residence as uninhabitable. Hulse signed over the live pets to the Town of Islip Animal Shelter where they will be examined and evaluated for adoption.

Hulse's arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 6.

Attorney information for Hulse was not immediately available.