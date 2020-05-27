NYC Alone on PAUSE; Nation Nears 100,000 Dead as Projected Totals Rise

What to Know Long Island is expected to reopen Wednesday, leaving New York City the state's only region left on PAUSE; NYC is targeting early June to reopen

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says now is the opportunity to supercharge reopenings; he is headed to D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump Wednesday on accelerating major infrastructure projects

The positive developments come amid the pandemic's staggering emotional and economic cost; the tri-state area has confirmed nearly 40,000 virus deaths, while the U.S. toll will top 100,000 Wednesday

Long Island is expected to begin its reopening process Wednesday, leaving New York City the state's last region left on PAUSE. Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo heads to Washington, D.C., to meet with the president on infrastructure and other matters.

The governor's meeting with President Donald Trump comes a day after he announced it was time to turn the page on the state's battle with coronavirus, shifting his attention to help New York City get to the initial reopening phase and "supercharging" the regional reopenings already in progress. By "supercharge," Cuomo wants to accelerate long-overdue infrastructure programs like rebuilding Penn Station and expanding the city's subway tunnels while ridership is still low.

"You have an infrastructure that's crumbling, you need to jumpstart the economy, you need to create jobs, do it now," Cuomo said. "It's just common sense."

At the same time, Cuomo is zeroing his focus on New York City. He plans to target resources to its highest-impact ZIP codes, which are the prime sources of new infections and hospitalizations, state data shows. In some of those communities, the infection rate is double the citywide average, the governor said.

"We're going to attack the virus at its source. That will really bring the numbers down in New York City," Cuomo said Tuesday. The state began its hyper-targeted effort last week but will "bring it to a new level this week," he added.

Both Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio have said New York City is currently on track to reopen in the first or second week of June. De Blasio says the city is already preparing for Phase I, assessing the needs of the businesses that will be eligible to open at that point and studying transit patterns to ensure public safety once more people start returning to work. The mayor expects "easily" hundreds of thousands more people to get back on the job in Phase I and more in Phase II.

The MTA is preparing to add more service to accommodate the added commuters, increasing both subway service and service for Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road starting Wednesday as the rest of the state reopens. Some regions could qualify to enter Phase II, opening up more professional services and retail, as early as Friday.

Region by Region Status

Some restrictions have already been relaxed statewide as it pertains to gathering size, socially distant outdoor activities and pro sports. Gov. Phil Murphy has similarly eased some rules on gatherings and activities in New Jersey.

The Garden State remains in Stage 1 of what Murphy describes as a three-stage process, though the governor says New Jersey is nearly ready for Stage 2. He'll make the move when the data supports it, he says, citing his oft-repeated mantra again Tuesday: "Public health drives economic health. It's as simple as that."

Right now, the data suggests he proceed cautiously. Next to Connecticut, New Jersey reports more COVID deaths and cases per 100,000 residents than any other state in America. New Jersey led the nation on both those metrics just a few days ago and still reports more hospitalizations per 100,000 residents than any other state. It has lost at least 11,191 people to the virus, more than were lost in all its wars combined yet still not half the death New York has seen.

Overall, Murphy says the state is seeing "many" more good days than bad, noting, "The key metrics from our hospitals continue to move in the right direction. We continue to see many positive signs that we can keep moving forward."

A new composite virus projection model appears to support that. The COVID-19 Forecast Hub from the University of Massachusetts Amherst curates data from diverse projection models to develop a more accurate picture of the upcoming few weeks than any single model can offer, project leader Nicholas Reich says.

The hub's latest projection, published late Tuesday, averages data from 10 different models. It predicts New Jersey could ultimately see 12,617 virus deaths by June 13, more than two hundred fewer than it predicted the state could lose by that time a week ago.

The hub also predicts a more favorable three-week snapshot for New York, projecting the Empire State to lose up to 30,801 total to the virus by June 13. Last week, the projection for June 13 was 716 fatalities higher. The projections for Connecticut haven't changed significantly over the last week by this model.

They have, however, increased slightly for the nation, which, barring a miracle, will eclipse a grim 100,000 death milestone on Wednesday. The hub predicts it could lose a total of 117,607 by June 13, up by several thousand since last week. By June 20, the U.S. could see more than 123,000 thousand dead -- and there's a 10 percent chance the toll could top 130,000 by that time, Reich says.

“At this critical juncture in our nation’s COVID-19 response, when many states are making decisions to loosen restrictions on society, individual models are saying quite different things about what comes next at the state level," said Reich, director of UMass Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence. "Looking at the full range of possible futures presented by these different teams is an important tool to better understand our uncertain future.”