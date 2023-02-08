New Jersey

NYC Blanketed in Smoke by 5-Alarm NJ Fire; Arson Investigators Look at Ties to 2 Other Blazes

The 5-alarm West New York fire in New Jersey sent a plume of smoke miles east over NYC

By Brian Thompson and Tracie Strahan

NBC Universal, Inc.

A massive fire in New Jersey sent smoke billowing over New York City Wednesday morning - and as firefighters reined that one in, a second major blaze broke out down the road.

Arson investigators are now looking at both fires, and authorities indicate they're aware a third fire Tuesday night shares some similarities with Wednesday's blazes.

All three fires -- in Plainfield, West New York and Union City -- appear to have affected Hispanic-owned businesses in business districts, though it's not clear yet if they're actually linked in any way.

Chopper 4 was over the scene of the 5-alarm blaze on Bergenline Avenue in West New York early Wednesday. It broke out around 4:30 a.m. and drew a significant response from local fire companies.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

By 6 a.m. roofs were collapsing, but by 7 a.m. firefighters had the conflagration largely under control.

Nonetheless, the smoke was still well evident over the city, as the plume traveled due east across the Hudson River and could be seen over the Upper West Side.

U.S. & World

Food & Drink 9 mins ago

Celebrate National Pizza Day With These 19 Deals and Freebies

Crime and Courts 52 mins ago

Raincoat Found at Alex Murdaugh Mom's House Months After Murders Tested Positive for Gunshot Residue

North Hudson fire officials said five businesses were impacted, but everyone in the residential portion of the buildings was evacuated safely. West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez said 11 families were displaced.

Not long after the West New York fire started to settle down, a new blaze broke out, also on Bergenline Avenue in Union City, about 3.5 miles away. That blaze also quickly escalated to multiple alarms.

Chopper 4 was over that scene as well, as thick black smoke blanketed a densely packed neighborhood.

Thick smoke pours from a fire in Union City, NJ, on Feb. 8, 2023. / Chopper 4

The two fires follow a blaze Tuesday night in Plainfield that devastated a row of businesses.

That 4-alarm blaze tore through at least six stores.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us