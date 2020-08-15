Queens

NYC Correction Officer Killed in Queens Overnight Gun Violence

The union representing New York City correction officers says one of its own was fatally shot in Queens early Saturday morning.

Off-duty officer John Jeff was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in South Jamaica, said Benny Boscio Jr., president of the Correction Officers' Benevolent Association. Medics transported the 28-year-old to Jamaica Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

Law enforcement sources say Jeff was shot a short time after leaving a party in the Queens neighborhood.

The union president says the officer, on the job for over two years, was "well-liked and highly regarded by his fellow officers." Boscio says the officer was stationed to the Anna M. Kross Center on Rikers Island.

"While the police continue to investigate this horrific incident, which is being investigated as a homicide, our hearts and prayers are with Correction Officer Jeff's family and his fellow officers at AMKC during this painful time," Boscio said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called Jeff's death a tragedy in a tweet and said police were investigating "this cowardly attack."

Police say the officer was one of three people killed in overnight gun violence Friday.

