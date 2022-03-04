Bronx

NYC Couple Fatally Stabbed Roommate After Argument Over Noise Levels: Police

A Bronx man was found dead Friday morning after getting into a heated argument with two of his roommates over noise, police said.

The department is investigating an argument that broke out overnight and allegedly resulted in a boyfriend and girlfriend fatally stabbing their roommate.

Police said the couple, a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, were arguing early in the morning when the victim asked them to lower their voices, then turned on loud music to drown them out. That led to the couple getting into an argument with the 29-year-old man, and police said he was stabbed in his neck and chest while the couple assaulted him.

Police identified the victim Saturday as Jonathan Hutcherson.

Officers took the man and woman into custody after 3 a.m. at their apartment on Perry Avenue after responding to a 911 call of an assault. They're both facing charges of murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

