Crime and Courts

NYC Gay Bar Deaths Were Homicides, Medical Examiner Rules

Julio Ramirez and John Umberger were last seen alive leaving gay bars in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood last year

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two gay men who ended up dead with their bank accounts drained after leaving New York City bars last year were both homicide victims, authorities said Friday. The men died in separate incidents.

In November, the New York police said that detectives were investigating a string of robberies and assaults connected to night spots in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.

Investigators wanted to know more about the deaths of Julio Ramirez and John Umberger and if they were among “several incidents where individuals have been victims of either robberies or assault," police said at the time.

The deaths of both men have been ruled homicides caused by a "drug-facilitated theft," the Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Friday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew York CityLGBTQ
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us