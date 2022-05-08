NYC Jewelry Thief Ripping Necklaces Off Victims, Speeds Away on Bike: Cops

Police in New York City are searching for a thief on a motorcycle accused of ripping off people's necklaces.

Investigators on Monday said he snuck up on a woman and grabbed her gold necklace at Grand Concourse and East 150th Street in the Bronx. The jewelry was valued at $800.

Police said the woman fell down as the biker rode away.

That same day, officers said the man targeted a woman while she waited to cross the street. They said he grabbed her necklace and pendant on Saint Nicholas Avenue in Manhattan.

Police said he tried two other times, but was unsuccessful. During his fourth attempt, police said the necklace he took from a woman broke and fell to the ground.

The man was seen on video riding a black and red motorcycle. Police believe he's approximately 40 years old and was seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue jeans ripped at the knees, and black and gray sneakers. He also wore a white helmet.