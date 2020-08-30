Top Cop Says NYPD Needs Help From Lawmakers After Another Violent Weekend

A total of 25 people were shot in another violent weekend across the city's five boroughs.

At least four people were killed, according to reports from the NYPD. The shootings occurred as Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and other leaders on Sunday gathered at Prospect Park for a rally and march to seven locations where New Yorkers have been shot in recent days.

Speaking to NBC New York on Sunday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea says the police department needs help from lawmakers to keep New Yorkers safe.

"You can keep New York City extremely safe. We can do amazing things with the resources that we have. What we can't do is, with the resources that we have, and a system that continues to let criminals back on the streets and keep New York City as safe as we need," Shea said.

His comments come after three young people were shot in Brooklyn's Fort Green neighborhood overnight. Two teenage boys, 15 and 17, and a 20-year-old woman were injured by gunfire, police said. Officers recovered an estimated 30 shell casings from the scene; they're all expected to survive.

Community leaders and elected officials scheduled a Stop the Violence march in Brooklyn Sunday after the summertime surge in gun violence.

Over in Far Rockaway, Queens, a second triple shooting left three men injured. Police said the victims were shot while attending a party on Gibson Street. The extent of their injuries was not known.

And in Canarsie, a 25-year-old man was gunned down overnight. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. So far, police have not announced any arrests.

Around 4 a.m. in Bed-Stuy, police said a woman in her 20s was shot in the hand and foot. At roughly the same hour, police said a 24-year-old man was shot in the head on Madison Street in Bushwick. The victim, Elijah Mims, was later pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital.

It's not just gun violence that has police stretched across the city. The NYPD responded to two fatal stabbings in the Bronx overnight.

The first deadly stabbing was reported around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the Melrose section of the Bronx. The 40-year-old victim had multiple stab wounds and was later pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.

Roughly two hours earlier, two other men were stabbed in Mott Haven. Police said one of the victims, 49-year-old Shawn Elliot, died from his injuries. A 38-year-old man was taken into custody by police.

The police department has not released data on the total number of violent attacks that have occurred in the city so far this weekend, but the union representing New York's finest says 25 people were shot in the city since Saturday morning.