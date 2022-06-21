Little League Coach Accused of Fracturing 72-Year-Old Ump's Jaw After Ejection

A 40-year-old Staten Island man has been arrested for allegedly punching an umpire at a Little League baseball game in New Jersey earlier this month, leaving the 72-year-old bleeding from the face, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Jerry Otero surrendered earlier in the day at the Branchburg Township Police Department to face charges including aggravated assault and assault at a youth sports event in connection with the June 4 fracas at White Oak Park around 8 p.m.

According to prosecutors, the bloodied ump told cops he ejected one of the coaches -- Otero -- from the game for using foul language. He said Otero then punched him. The umpire ended up suffering a fractured jaw and a concussion in the attack.

Otero had left the scene by the time authorities arrived, officials said. He was being lodged in the Somerset County Jail after his surrender Tuesday pending a detention hearing. Attorney information for Otero wasn't immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).