NYC Man Kills His Mom After She Asks Him to Get a Job, Family Says

A woman who was found dead inside her New York City apartment was allegedly shot by her own son following a conversation about him needing to get a job, according to family members.

The NYPD confirmed 22-year-old Musa Camara fatally shot Fatoumata Danson in the head in her 15th-floor apartment at Lehman Village Houses. Camara was arrested Tuesday, just half a block from the East Harlem crime scene with the murder weapon still in his possession. His family members are now calling for him to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Yaku Basangari, the victim's brother, said he wants his nephew "to rot in jail for the rest of his life."

When asked why Camara shot his own mother, Basangari said, "Because he’s a lazy bastard…and my sister told him to get a job, threw him out of the house…and this was his reaction.”

Danson was a mother of eight and other family members were seen grieving the 39-year-old outside the apartment complex.

Basangari said the family came to New York City from Gambia and Sierra Leone back in the mid-1990s to look for a better life, but Danson's life was tragically cut short by her own son.

"She always smiled and laughed," Bansangari said, describing his younger sister as a lovely woman who was kind to everyone.

Police said that Camara was taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation following his arrested. He has been charged with murder, the NYPD confirmed early Wednesday.