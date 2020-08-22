NYC Man Finds Fully Grown Worms Inside His Nike Delivery

A package delivery for a New York City man led to a sight that would make anyone’s skin crawl.

Ben Smithee ordered some clothes from Nike, with the sealed and undamaged box being dropped off at his Lower East Side home earlier this week. When he opened the box, what he saw inside was an absolute shock.

"I had to do a double take, there was like worms sitting on the top. Not little ones, but significant sized worms," Smithee said. Dozens of the creepy, slithering creatures were found in between the packages inside the box, with some even squirming on things like the fleece vest he ordered.

"I closed it up, ran outside, tried to deworm stuff. They were crawling on the package and stuff like that. Then immediately threw it on the COVID cycle on the wash machine," Smithee said.

After getting the creepy crawlers off his new purchases, Smithee reached out to Nike – but did not get the response he expected right away.

"The customer service was less than awesome or helpful at the time, so … I waited for people to respond," Smithee said.

He posted the disturbing images and videos on social media, which garnered plenty of attention, as well as disgust and horror. Perhaps more importantly, it got concern from Nike, with the company reaching out Friday night to Smithee.

He said they apologized and asked him to provide as much information, and offered to refund the purchase, replace the items and gave him a gift card.

It still wasn’t clear how exactly the grubs found a way to worm their way into a box, but Smithee said he has no hard feelings toward Nike for the incident and will let them try and find the answer.

"I'll let them look into what happened. For me, at end of the day, I’m good," Smithee said. "I have a gift card to use. All's well that ends well."