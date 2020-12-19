NYC Nurse 1st to Be Vaccinated Reports Having No Side Effects

Sandra Lindsay, a nurse in Queens and the first American to receive Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, says she is not experiencing any side effects from the first dose.

Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, spoke to CNN on Friday about her experience getting the vaccine.

"[I have] no side effects at all, not even soreness in my arm today, no inflammatory responses that the experts have said that I may experience," Lindsay told CNN's Don Lemon.

The ICU nurse got the vaccine dose Monday, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo and much of the world watching, after learning just moments earlier she would be the first in New York to receive the shot.

"I didn't experience any weakness, no pain. I feel great. I went back to work the next day," she added.

Back in the spring, Lindsay treated hundreds of COVID patients as her hospital tripled the size of its ICU, but was never contracted COVID.

The Food and Drug Administration says Moderna's vaccine, which gained emergency use authorization late Friday, could cause fatigue, headaches and muscle pain.

Many physicians are advising the public to brace for some stronger-than-usual side effects from the Covid-19 shots than, say, a typical flu shot, and to possibly take a day or two off work to recover