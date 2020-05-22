NYC Opens Beaches for Sunbathing, Braces for Crowds at Unofficial Start to an Atypical Summer

What to Know Tri-state beaches are open for Memorial Day weekend, with strict restrictions. In NYC, officials are asking people not to take mass transit

Strict social distancing is required for beachgoers; small crowds of up to 10 people are allowed for Memorial Day ceremonies to honor veterans amid the tri-state area's ongoing war against COVID-19

New York alone accounts for about 1/4 of the national death toll, which is quickly approaching 100,000. The tri-state area has confirmed more than 37,500 COVID deaths and nearly 550,000 total cases

The beaches are open.

In what may be the only openings to happen as scheduled amid the pandemic, all tri-state shores welcome beachgoers starting Friday. It won't quite be Memorial Day weekend as usual. Capacity is limited to 50 percent. Strict social distancing is required. Masks are mandated when people can't stay 6 feet apart. Concession stands are closed, so no iconic Jersey Shore creamsicle swirls on the boardwalk.

To tri-state residents desperately eager to get back to some semblance of life as they once knew it, that doesn't even matter. The weather won't be great -- the whole holiday weekend features relatively chilly temperatures for this time of year and Friday and Saturday may see some rain. That doesn't matter either.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are all expecting sizeable crowds given the pent-up demand. Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned New Yorkers ahead of the openings that some beaches could hit 50 percent capacity by mid-morning Friday. People will be turned away once that happens. A number of counties, including Westchester and Nassau, have restricted their shores to residents only, preserving the limited strips of sand for the people who live within their borders.

While New York City beaches remain closed to swimming, the NYPD said late Thursday they would open for sunbathing. Beachgoers can enter the water up to their ankles. Surfing is also OK. Strict social distancing is required, along with other precautions.

Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged that Memorial Day weekend poses a particular challenge in this stir-crazy city. NYPD and Parks Department patrols will be out in force to make sure people understand the ground rules, the mayor said -- and they won't hesitate to enforce them if necessary.

Buses, subways and trains could be a little more crowded this weekend; the MTA is still running only on its essential service schedule. De Blasio flat out said Thursday "we do not want people on mass transit." At least one bus driver has already reported an uptick in ridership, as parts of the state start to reopen and New Yorkers feel a bit less tentative about leaving their homes.

MTA officials issued collective public pleas Thursday asking people to stay in.

"We can’t risk overwhelming the system," Acting Senior Vice President of NYC Transit Department of Buses Craig Cipriano said. "Please do not take buses to the beach this weekend."

Region by Region Status

Tri-State Kicks Off Unofficial Start to Summer as Questions Loom Over Fall

The public appeals are just another indicator that this isn't Memorial Day weekend as usual. It still marks the unofficial start of summer, though -- and as minds turn to thoughts of that, parents are starting to think about camp. One operator of multiple New Jersey camps sent parents a note Thursday outlining what precautions they might take and changes they might make - that is, if they're allowed to open, which they don't know yet.

Parents are also thinking beyond that, wondering if their children will return to school in September. Officials say it's too early to make a call on the fall, yet.

They're closely monitoring cases of a rare new severe inflammatory condition in children that the CDC has linked to COVID-19. New York state's Department of Health is investigating 157 cases of the illness, which targets blood vessels rather than the respiratory system like COVID typically does. New York City says it has confirmed 89 cases, with another 43 under investigation, while New Jersey has identified 19 cases as of Thursday. Half of U.S. states report cases.

Cuomo said Thursday the state is still re-evaluating its guidelines for summer camps in light of the new illness. He says he thinks the identified cases are just the tip of the iceberg.

"Until we know how widespread this issue is, I wouldn't send my children to day camp," Cuomo said. "And if I wouldn't send my children to day camp, I can't ask someone else to send their children to day camp."

It's still too early to make a decision on the fall, the governor said. He pledged more guidance to come in June and said school districts will be required to submit preliminary plans the following month on how they'll protect students should in-person class resume in September. In the meantime, all summer school programs in the state will continue with remote instruction.

The school issue has also been top of mind for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

"We've got a small if not a large army looking at this right now," Murphy said on MSNBC Thursday. "We're planning on going back. That's going to be our base case. But we've got to do it in a responsible way."

Social distancing and face coverings will likely be a part of the new reality. Murphy said he hoped to provide parents and teachers guidance by early-to-mid June.

"There's a lot of uneasiness around this, understandably, right now," the governor said Thursday. We want to make sure we get this right."

Beyond the school issue, tri-state governors want to get the entirety of reopening right. The flags flying at half-staff indefinitely across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are a stark reminder of why that's so important.

Combined, the tri-state area has confirmed more than 37,500 virus deaths. No state has lost more people than New York. The five boroughs account for two-thirds of the 23,083 confirmed virus deaths statewide. The city reports another 4,771 probable deaths, which bring its toll above 20,000. A recent CDC report suggests the actual toll could be even higher.

New York has averaged 107 deaths a day over the last four days -- a still staggering number but a grim relief from a devastating stretch near 800 in April.

New Jersey now reports more fatalities per 100,000 residents than any other state and has lost at least 10,843 people to COVID-19 to date. Connecticut has reported 3,582 deaths.

Nationally, the toll is fast approaching a grim 100,000 milestone, with NBC News reporting more than 95,000 U.S. virus deaths as of Friday. A new virus projection model that curates data from 41 diverse models projects the country could lose another 20,000 people just over the next four weeks.