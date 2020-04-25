NYC Poison Control Calls for Bleach, Lysol Double After Trump Disinfectant Comment

Calls to New York City's Poison Control Center for exposure to certain household chemicals more than doubled after President Donald Trump suggested injecting disinfectant might be one way to combat COVID-19, the city said Saturday.

In the 18 hours after the president's suggestion during a Thursday night news conference, the city center got 30 exposure calls -- nine specifically about Lysol, 10 about bleach and 11 about other household cleaners.

In the same window last year, there were 13 cases -- two specifically about bleach and none of them about Lysol-related products.

The president came in for near-universal condemnation Friday after his suggestion, with health officials and even some close allies rushing to warn that the public should not listen to him and should not ingest or inject disinfectant, bleach or any other household chemical.

The maker of Lysol, British consumer goods company RB, even felt compelled to issue a statement urging the public in no uncertain terms not to consume its products.

President Trump later said he was being "sarcastic" with his comment, but he also notably cut short his Friday-night news conference without taking any questions.

None of the 30 exposure calls in the city resulted in death or hospitalization.