Man Wielding Kitchen Knife Shot by Police Responding to Aid Call: NYPD

Police responding to a father's 911 call for his son's mental health crisis shot the allegedly troubled man after he refused to drop a large kitchen knife, NYPD officials said Sunday.

The shooting occured around 10 a.m. in the Bronx, where several officers arrived outside the father's residence on Grand Concourse to check on his 42-year-old son, Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a press briefing.

After briefly engaging with the dad, Chell said the son approaches and produced a "large kitchen knife" from inside bag. The officers "give numerous instructions" to drop the blade, but he allegedly refused.

Police fired multiple shots, striking the man in the chest and leg. He was picked up and transported to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Chell said the incident was captured on body-worn camera, whose footage would be further reviewed. The knife reportedly held by the man was recovered by police.

Watch as Chief of Patrol John Chell provides an update on a police involved incident. https://t.co/OaPVmqIrFG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 26, 2023

This story is developing.