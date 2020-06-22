NYC Moves to Phase II in Biggest Reopening Step Yet; State Daily Virus Deaths Plunge to New Low

What to Know New York City moved to Phase II Monday; up to 300,000 more people were expected to return to work. Long Island and the Mid-Hudson regions join the rest of the state in Phase III later this week

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that 10 New Yorkers died of COVID the day before, the lowest daily toll since March 21; he's still considering a quarantine on travelers to NY from viral hotspots like Florida

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy upped crowd limits in his state on Monday, saying the cap on outdoor gatherings could rise to 250 from 100; limit on indoor gatherings increased to 25% capacity but can't top 100 people

New York City got more "back to normal" Monday than it has in three months as it entered Phase II, reopening long-restricted restaurants to outdoor dining, stores to in-person retail, playgrounds and more services with strict limitations.

Mayor Bill de Blasio described Phase II as the five boroughs' "biggest step forward" yet as the city looks to recover from the nation's deadliest coronavirus outbreak. He'll be one of those enjoying outdoor dining for the first time with his wife Chirlane McCray later Monday, he said. They just have to pick a spot.

Shoppers can also once again browse inside stores (but not malls), from Macy's Herald Square flagship to beloved mom and pops. Shaggy hair can get cut, though nails and massages have to wait. Cooped-up kids can climb playground monkey bars instead of apartment walls. Office workers can return to their desks, though those who can work remotely are advised to continue doing so.

Up to 300,000 more people were expected to return to work starting Monday on top of the hundreds of thousands who did when the city entered Phase I, though all the long-awaited returns come with a bevy of restrictions. Businesses must stick to half capacity with mandatory COVID safeguards in place like social distancing and facial coverings. Many also have limited hours. City inspectors will be out to note violators and first try to educate rather than fine them.

The heart of New York City's Phase II plan is de Blasio's Open Restaurants initiative, which focuses on providing more temporary space to restaurants through curbside seating, sidewalks, open streets, pedestrian plazas and backyard/patio seating. See full details on that plan, which de Blasio said could save up to 5,000 restaurants and 45,000 jobs, here.

How many New Yorkers will take advantage on Day 1? Opening the doors is one thing. Getting people to step inside is another challenge entirely.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

The virus has been blamed for more than 22,000 New York City deaths and may be accountable for upwards of 27,000. The city's death toll has been in single digits in recent days. Gov. Andrew Cuomo added just 10 more names statewide to the toll on Monday, the lowest number of daily deaths since March 21.

Infections are also down -- roughly 1 percent of about 30,000 people tested each day in New York City are positive -- but the five boroughs still adds hundreds of new cases daily. New Yorkers are as wary as they are eager to move forward.

Eve Gonzalez, a food industry worker, told the Associated Press she's concerned restrictions may be easing too soon.

“I’m dying to go out, but people’s health is more important,” said Gonzalez, 27.

The phased regional reopenings have not caused statistically significant spikes in infection thus far in New York, even as nearly half the nation's states grapple with new outbreaks.

Cuomo has said experts have advised him to implement a 14-day quarantine on travelers to New York from viral hotspots including Florida, where cases topped 100,000 Monday, and other states. He said on MSNBC he was "seriously considering" new restrictions and speaking with neighboring states about a coordinated plan.

"It's more effective if we do it as a regional collaboration," Cuomo said Monday.

Many of the states seeing infection rates soar lack New York's robust reopening standards. Cuomo and de Blasio both urge New Yorkers to continue their commitment to the mitigation measures that flattened, then bent the COVID curve in the first place.

While the governor is no longer holding daily COVID briefings after delivering an emotional address in his 111th and final one Friday, he issued a reminder to New Yorkers to continue to "be smart" Monday as the city officially entered Phase II.

MTA Chairman Pat Foye said Monday roughly 95 percent of mass transit riders were wearing masks in accordance with state law. Asked about the ongoing overnight subway shutdown, Foye said 24/7 service would resume when the pandemic ends. Apart from those four overnight hours daily, subways are running at 100 percent pre-pandemic service while serving about 20 percent of the ridership, Foye said. On Friday, weekday combined ridership on subways and buses surpassed 2 million for the first time since the pandemic started.

Today New York City is in Phase 2 of reopening.



To continue our success at bending the curve everyone must be smart. pic.twitter.com/rrHRqyaDHM — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 22, 2020

New York City was the state's last region to enter Phase II and will be the only one in that step later this week, once the Mid-Hudson and Long Island regions make their foray into Phase III, opening indoor dining and personal care services.

All regions so far have experienced two weeks in each phase before moving onto the next. Asked Monday if he thought the city would be ready to enter Phase III in two weeks, on June 29, de Blasio said, "It's going to be based on the data and it's going to be, of course, a high bar because doing something here affects so many people we have to get it right."

After Mayor de Blasio put out his plan for restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining, eateries all over the city are now trying to figure out what they can do to maximize their outside space. NBC New York's Chris Glorioso reports.

Education and arts/entertainment comprise the fourth and final phase of Cuomo's reopening plan. While summer camps in New York can open at the end of the month, parents are left in limbo as it relates to school in September.

In New York City, the goal remains to start school as scheduled on Sept. 10. But it almost certainly won't look the same as previous years. A recent letter Chancellor Richard Carranza sent to superintendents, principals and others gave a first glimpse at possible adjustments, including split schedules, social distancing and blended (both remote and in-person) learning to safeguard health.

Playgrounds are a first step in reopening activities for kids, de Blasio said last week when asked about team sports like football and basketball and pools. "Let's take it slow" and see how that, along with the rest of Phase II, goes first, he said. The mayor remains committed to trying to reopening city beaches before he tries to tackle the issue of pools, which are far less conducive to social distancing.

All of those are already open in New Jersey, which takes it next steps Monday in reopening personal care services like salons, tattoo shops and massage parlors as well as outdoor pools and non-contact organized sports.

One week from now, indoor shopping malls can reopen in the Garden State with limitations. Indoor dining can resume at 25 percent capacity (to start) on July 2, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. Casinos can also reopen that day with the same capacity limitations. The governor also raised the cap on outdoor gatherings to 250 from 100, effective immediately. He expects that limit to climb to 500 by the time socially distant outdoor graduations can resume in the state July 6. Indoor gatherings are now limited to 25 percent capacity but can't exceed 100 people.

Today, we’re taking more steps on our road back:

💈Personal care businesses across the state are all reopening

⚽Organized sports teams are able to begin non-contact practices and drills

🤿Outdoor swimming pools were able to open pic.twitter.com/se7RxIRERj — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 22, 2020

Murphy said Monday if current health trends stay on track, he'll be able to set a date soon for New Jersey's entry into the third and final stage of his reopening roadmap. If they decline between now and next Thursday, he said, he'll have to pause the process.

"That’s the last thing I want to do – so let’s keep using common sense for the common good," Murphy said.

New Jersey joins New York in celebrating one of the lowest COVID transmission rates in the nation, but it continues to rank among the top five or 10 U.S. states in terms of new daily deaths and total hospitalizations per 100,000 residents.

The state's current death toll stands at 12,895 but Murphy warned last week that it was expected to increase "significantly" going forward as New Jersey moves to add probable COVID fatalities -- cases where there was no confirmed COVID diagnosis but it or an equivalent was listed as a cause of death -- to the count. New York City's transition to that accounting, which it did months ago in accordance with CDC guidelines, added up to 5,000 names to the total.

Across the tri-state area, nearly 42,000 COVID deaths have been confirmed, along with more than 600,000 cases. Nationally, NBC News estimates more than 120,000 have died as the case total approaches 2.3 million.

Globally, daily COVID cases hit a new record high Monday for the second time in four days as the World Health Organization warned the coronavirus is still accelerating worldwide.