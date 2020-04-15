NYC Deaths Soar Past 10k in Move to Count ‘Probable’ Fatalities; Tri-State Toll Nears 20k

What to Know NYC has revised how it counts COVID-19 deaths -- and new numbers say more than 10k lives may have been lost in the five boroughs alone

Amid the tragedy, there are signs of a flattening curve; Andrew Cuomo is leading a new coalition of seven governors focused on developing a plan to reopen state economies while still prioritizing public health

To date, more than 285,000 people have been infected in NY, NJ and CT and nearly 20,000 have died

Days after New York City said it would look to include probable COVID-19 deaths in its official virus fatality toll, it revised its reporting structure to do just that. And the numbers are jarring.

According to the city's Department of Health, there were at least 10,367 confirmed or probable deaths in the five boroughs as of Tuesday evening, which was nearly 2,500 more than where Gov. Andrew Cuomo put the toll earlier in the day. The probable cases now being counted by authorities include people who may not have been tested for the virus but whose death certificates list the cause as "COVID-19 or an equivalent."

The change in the city’s accounting of deaths came after officials acknowledged that statistics based only on lab-confirmed tests were failing to account for many people dying at home before they reached a hospital or even sought treatment.

The FDNY has recorded as many as 200 daily deaths at home in recent weeks, far more than the average 25 deaths at home before the pandemic. It recorded nearly 2,200 "cardiac arrest" home deaths between March 20 and April 5 -- a 400 percent-spike over the same period the year prior.

The blunt truth, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, is that "coronavirus is driving these tragic deaths." And he said it was critical to include them in the toll -- both to honor the lives lost and to better grasp the scope of the epidemic to guide future decision-making.

"We have to think about what it means for all of us and to really recognize the sheer ferocity of this disease and why we have to be very careful in how we handle it going forward," the mayor said on Fox Wednesday.

Casualties have been undercounted worldwide, experts say, due not only to limits in testing but the different ways nations count the dead. The CDC recently issued new guidance saying it is acceptable to count undiagnosed COVID-19 cases as “probable” or “presumed” coronavirus deaths under circumstances that are “compelling within a reasonable degree of certainty.”

Last week, Cuomo said he was also interested in finding a way to count people who die at home without being tested. It wasn't immediately clear Wednesday if he planned to modify state reporting to reflect what New York City has done.

By the governor's official website, New York had 202,208 COVID-19 cases and 10,834 deaths as of Tuesday (NYC's share was more than 110,000 cases and 7,905 deaths at the time). That's a third of all cases in America, and a slightly higher share of the country's deaths. Cuomo still pointed to new signs of hope, including total hospitalizations, which ticked down for the first time.

In New York City, de Blasio has focused on key three daily metrics -- the number of hospitalizations, the number of ICU admissions and the percentage of people testing positive -- that he wants to see all trend down in unison. When that happens for at least 10 days, he says, that will indicate the city can begin to think about entering the next phase of the crisis, which the mayor describes as low-level virus transmission.

On Monday, all three dropped. By Tuesday, just one did -- the percentage of people who tested positive. It was the only of the three indicators to drop again Wednesday.

"Today we have a mixed bag. Don't be discouraged. It's not going to be a perfect, clean line," de Blasio said. "This will be a day-by-day fight. We have to get to the point where we string together a bunch of good days. Hang tough with these restrictions because they're working."

New Jersey remains the nation's second-most impacted state next to New York, with nearly 70,000 cases and more than 2,800 dead as of Tuesday. Connecticut had 13,989 COVID-19 cases and nearly 700 deaths as of its last report.

In total, a virus unknown in this region 45 days ago has now killed nearly 20,000 people locally.

While Cuomo says the worst may be behind us, he says the crisis itself likely won't be over until we have a vaccine, which could be anywhere from a year to 18 months out, if not longer. Worldwide, there are 70 vaccines in development. Barring a vaccine or effective virus treatment, Harvard researchers warn social distancing measures may need to remain in place into 2022.

Paving the Way to a New Normal

Though the curve of new COVID-19 cases is flattening, people are still getting sick, people are still being put into intensive care, and people are still dying. The death toll is a "lagging indicator," Cuomo has said, meaning it will continue to rise even as hospitalizations and intubations level off.

The question isn't so much when we'll get back to normal. It's how normal will change going forward.

President Trump has pitched a rollout approach to reopening the economy, a tactic he said Tuesday could involve up to 20 lower-impact states opening up even before his hopeful May 1 date of a national reboot. Trump acknowledged that wouldn't be the case for the hardest-hit states like New York, saying he would support them reopening "piece by piece" as it was appropriate.

As Cuomo said Tuesday, "How you reopen is everything. We could lose all the progress we made in one week if we do it wrong."

He is at the helm of a new coalition of seven governors that plans to try to figure out how to do it right. So far, they all agree it most definitely won't happen all at once. It'll be incremental, a process of easing, not evaporating, restrictions. And it'll involve social distancing for another month at least, if not longer.

It'll also require expansive testing, testing to a capacity that Cuomo says the states don't have the ability to provide on their own. Trump says it's up to them.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says his state has been playing the hand its been dealt to the maximum potential. It's not a great hand, like the ones many other states have been dealt, but one he'll keep playing because it's all he's got.

He's been one of the staunchest supporters of social distancing in the entire country, and re-upped the rhetoric as he announced the single biggest daily increase in deaths (365) in New Jersey on Tuesday.

"We've got to keep our foot down" on social distancing, he said. "Let's only go through this once. Let's keep our focus on what we have to do today. We will get through this, and we will get through this together."

For an increasing number of Americans, "getting through this" is a tall order. Unemployment claims have spiked to record numbers. The federal coronavirus relief packages were seen as one route to get the economy going, but a key component -- individual relief checks -- may be further delayed after Trump issued the unprecedented demand that his name be put on the payouts.

Americans are growing more desperate. Concerns of alcoholism are on the rise. Nearly 40 percent of New Yorkers freely admit drinking while working at home. That number might be even higher -- if more still had jobs in the first place.

The surging unemployment crisis is making it more difficult for families to put food on the table as well. De Blasio says he believes that part of the problem will only worsen in the coming weeks. He is already providing free meals to all New Yorkers at more than 400 sites citywide and unveiled a new $170 million, four-pronged initiative Wednesday to ensure no one goes hungry.

The first element: provide 10 million meals in April and more in May. Second, hire more than 10,000 New Yorkers to deliver meals. Third, secure the supply with a $50 million investment in food reserves for the city. Fourth, protect grocery stores and workers. To that end, the mayor said Wednesday supermarkets should require customers to wear face coverings when they go inside.

"This will help everyone to remember when they're in that kind of place that it's so important to protect each other, to protect the community," de Blasio said. "Any customer who says, 'No, I refuse,' should not be allowed in. The city will back you. This is the smart thing to do."

Last week, Murphy issued an executive order mandating the same in New Jersey. The objective is simple: Protect people, save lives.

One of the most widely cited virus models, from the Gates Foundation-backed IHME, estimates that new deaths in the tri-state area will more or less end by the first week of May, assuming social distancing is maintained. The latest projections forecast virus-related deaths to peak around 14,500 in New York and 4,400 in New Jersey by May 1. Connecticut likely won't see its curve stabilize until early June, when it is expected to reach about 5,400 fatalities.

That same model predicts more than 68,000 deaths nationally by early June, which falls well below earlier projections -- a credit to mitigation efforts, officials say.

To date, the United States has seen more than 609,000 cases and nearly 30,000 deaths, according to NBC News estimates. Globally, cases surpassed the 2 million-mark Wednesday, with more than 128,000 dead, according to Johns Hopkins data.