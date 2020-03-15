Nassau County to Close Schools Amid COVID-19 Pandemic; NY, NJ See 4 Virus-Related Deaths

What to Know U.S. novel coronavirus cases have surpassed 2,000; more than four dozen people have died, including two people in New Jersey and two people in New York

The state of New York has more than 700 cases; most of the cases are in NYC and Westchester

Governors in New York and New Jersey have declared states of emergency, and the usage of public transit is plunging

Nassau County will close all of its public and private schools for two weeks as the novel coronavirus continues to spread, officials said Sunday morning.

As of Saturday evening, the county had 79 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, according to the New York State Department of Health.

County Executive Laura Curran said students who receive meals at their schools will continue to receive them under a "grab and go" program.

Queens Acting Borough President Sharon Lee, meanwhile, advised families to keep their children home from school, despite Mayor Bill de Blasio doubling down Sunday morning on his decision to keep public schools open.

"I strongly urge all Queens families, in no uncertain terms, to keep all children home away from school this week," Lee said in a statement on Sunday.

Positive cases of COVID-19 seemed to come back in all corners of the tri-state Saturday, in everyone from USPS employees to New York Assembly officials.

City and state governments initiated varying tactics to curb the growing spread of COVID-19. At the start of the weekend, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were reporting a little more than 400 cases. By Saturday, officials reported four coronavirus-related deaths and more than 700 positive cases of the virus.

New York City Council staff were told Saturday not to work in council offices starting Monday as staff is transitioned into a work-from-home setup.

As more New York City employers make decisions around office work policies, public schools remain open for students and faculty.

De Blasio on Saturday said he feared the "unintended consequences" of what could happen should they close their doors.

"I understand the anxieties right now. My strong belief is if schools weren't open, children would go all over looking for something to do... no pristine quarantine," he said, adding that parents he talked to agreed that without school, kids would go hang out with their friends and go anywhere — thereby defeating the purpose of any quarantine-like scenario.

Attendance in city schools did take a significant dip on Friday, with schools reporting just 68 percent of students attending on Friday — down from above 80 percent Thursday. There was also a slight uptick in teacher absenteeism Friday, according to a city official.

"I think there's a shock right now, the last few days have been a shock to the system," the mayor said. "I want to see where things are in a week or two weeks."

Parents who do opt to keep their children out of school as a precaution, though, should know that their kids will not be penalized for being absent. Even with more students not attending school, the mayor said there was no "hard and fast" threshold set for when he would consider closing schools.

The United Federation of Teacher released a statement Saturday calling on families to plead for the mayor to close schools immediately.

"More than 21,000 U.S. schools, serving over 15 million students, across the country have closed to hep check the spread of the virus. New York City museums have closed, Broadway has gone dark and major sports leagues have canceled or postponed their seasons, yet Mayor de Blasio refuses to close public schools," UFT President Michael Mulgrew said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Murphy said it was an "inevitability" that all schools in the state would close, and he raised the prospect of taking the recommended 250-person limit on gatherings and making it mandatory.

Amid a dramatic rise in cases across New York, two state lawmakers tested positive for the virus, Gov. Cuomo confirmed late Saturday.

"It has come to our attention that two of our Assembly colleagues — Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron — have been diagnosed with COVID-19," the governor said. He also noted that neither had been to the Capitol since early March, but out of an abundance of caution it would be closed to visitors on Sunday.

Among the cases yet to be confirmed, that of a New York City school safety agent. Three senior city officials told News 4 the woman tested positive for COVID-19, which she contracted from her husband, a taxi driver.

Officials from her union said she hasn't been in the Queens elementary school since March 4. Pending official confirmation, the school would be required to close for a 24-hour period to clean as a precaution.

Gov. Phil Murphy also announced an increase in the number of positive tests in New Jersey on Saturday afternoon, saying that 19 new cases since Friday had brought the state's total to 69.

After dealing with seemingly nothing but bad news for the past couple of days — including even more COVID-19 cases, New York State and New York City declaring states of emergency, Broadway going dark, the sports world entirely put on hold, and a national emergency being declared — there was a bit of good news Friday.

"This is going to be everywhere," Cuomo said. "My guess is there are thousands and thousands of cases walking around the state of New York."

What could come next? De Blasio detailed which measures could be taken by the city in order to help contain the outbreak as authorized by the city's state of emergency. While he made it clear that none of these measures have been activated, the order enables him to issue directives including:

Enacting a city-wide curfew

Controlling which vehicles can enter and leave parts of city

Closing down public transportation

Ordering hospitals to postpone elective surgeries

Putting rations on certain supplies

Suspending sales of alcohol, firearms and other items

Prohibiting or restricting number of people on streets and public places

Regulating or closing public spaces

Enacting emergency shelters

Limiting maximum building occupancies

Any decision to halt MTA service would come from Cuomo in concert with medical professionals, the agency's chairman said on "Good Day New York."

In the meantime, "Mass transit is not shutting down. The system is safe," MTA Chairman Pat Foye said.

The MTA said Friday that Long Island Rail Road ridership is down 31 percent, Metro North ridership is off 48 percent, subway traffic is down 19 percent and bus usage is down 15 percent.

How to Protect Yourself

How to Protect Yourself