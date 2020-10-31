NYC Sheriffs Bust Illegal Halloween Party With Almost 400 People at Brooklyn Warehouse

Deputy sheriffs in New York City busted an illegal party in the early morning hours of Halloween with nearly 400 people inside a Brooklyn warehouse.

Nine people are facing misdemeanor charges and health violations after allegedly disregarding the city and state's emergency orders meant to limit gatherings and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Sheriffs said at least 387 people were gathered near East Williamsburg around 1 a.m. Saturday when officials shut down the party.

10/31/20 @ 0100HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bar/party inside warehouse at 23 Meadow Street, Brooklyn: 387+ people violation of emergency orders, 9 organizers charged with multiple misdemeanors, Administrative Code, Health Code & Alcoholic Beverage Control Law offenses. pic.twitter.com/qKxvqRtpWt — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) October 31, 2020

From photos released by the NYC Sheriff's Office, the party's attendees not social distancing with many without masks or face coverings.

Deputies said they found three walk-up bars inside as well as a DJ for what appeared to be a Halloween-themed celebration. They shut down the party and charged people for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and violating pandemic executive orders that put a ban on mass gatherings.

On Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio emphatically called for a doubling down on the mitigation efforts in New York City as he expressed mounting concern over the recent growth of its seven-day rolling positivity average, which he calls the "most objective" measure of standing.

The city reported 3,604 new coronavirus cases this week, marking a 12.6 percent since the week prior.